Beatrice Trap team competes at state

DONIPHAN -- The Beatrice Trapshooting Team recently traveled to Doniphan for the State Trap Meet.
The Senior 16-yard team of Jarrett Koch, Austin Schwartz, Caden Clapper, Conner McCubbin and Alex Busboom finished runner up with a score of 358x375.
The same group finished third in the Senior High overall team standings with a score of 678x750 and finished sixth in Senior Handicap with a score of 320x375.
Jarrett Koch finished runner-up in the Senior High overall individual standings with a score of 145x150 and finished third in the Senior Handicap individual standings with a score of 72x75. He finished 20th in Senior 16-yard individual with a score of 73x75.
Dalton Bures of Diller-Odell finished eighth in the senior handicap 22-23 yard group with a score of 68x75 while Isaac Bruna finished 20th in the Junior Individual group with a score of 90x100.
The results are out of 277 teams and 1,385 individual shooters.
The coaches for the Beatrice Trap Team are Bill Scheele, Greg Penner, Jay Seaton, James Warren, Loren Mootz, Gary DeBoer and Jordan Bender.
SCC Trap Club hosting open shoot night
Southeast Community College has recently started the SCC Trap Club for college students to have the opportunity to shoot at the Beatrice Gun Club during the Spring and Fall Trap League.
There are currently 22 SCC Trap Club members, both male and female, participating in the Spring League at the Beatrice Gun Club. The trap club will also be shooting in the Fall League which begins August 10th, prior to the fall semester.
Nebraska has many Jr/Sr high school students that are very passionate about trap. Just this past weekend the Beatrice Junior and Senior teams competed at The 51st Annual Cornhusker JR/SR High School Shoot in Doniphan, NE and successfully brought home many awards.
With seeing the number of junior and senior high school students that are shooting trap, SCC wanted to be able to keep the passion going as they transition into their college career. With the club being new we are still learning what other college trap clubs are doing. In the future it would be nice to hold our own trap meet and invite other college trap clubs to attend.
As a fundraiser, the SCC Trap Club is raffling off a Ruger Wrangler 22 Revolver with shells and having an Open Shoot Night on May 14th at the Beatrice Gun Club.
The event is open to the public and there is no need for a team. Cost to shoot is $6.50 for 25 targets. Sign up at 5:30 p.m. and shooting beginning at 6 p.m. All profits made from the event will go to the SCC Trap Club to help with league fees.
If you are interested in shooting with the SCC Trap Club, please email mspilker@southeast.edu or come to the Open Shoot Night on May 14th. Meetings are held once a month at the Beatrice Gun Club during the spring and fall leagues.