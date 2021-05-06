Beatrice Trap team competes at state

There are currently 22 SCC Trap Club members, both male and female, participating in the Spring League at the Beatrice Gun Club. The trap club will also be shooting in the Fall League which begins August 10th, prior to the fall semester.

Nebraska has many Jr/Sr high school students that are very passionate about trap. Just this past weekend the Beatrice Junior and Senior teams competed at The 51st Annual Cornhusker JR/SR High School Shoot in Doniphan, NE and successfully brought home many awards.

With seeing the number of junior and senior high school students that are shooting trap, SCC wanted to be able to keep the passion going as they transition into their college career. With the club being new we are still learning what other college trap clubs are doing. In the future it would be nice to hold our own trap meet and invite other college trap clubs to attend.

As a fundraiser, the SCC Trap Club is raffling off a Ruger Wrangler 22 Revolver with shells and having an Open Shoot Night on May 14th at the Beatrice Gun Club.

The event is open to the public and there is no need for a team. Cost to shoot is $6.50 for 25 targets. Sign up at 5:30 p.m. and shooting beginning at 6 p.m. All profits made from the event will go to the SCC Trap Club to help with league fees.

If you are interested in shooting with the SCC Trap Club, please email mspilker@southeast.edu or come to the Open Shoot Night on May 14th. Meetings are held once a month at the Beatrice Gun Club during the spring and fall leagues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.