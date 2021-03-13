Beatrice wins Class B State Championship

LINCOLN -- After a 13 years absence, the Beatrice boys basketball team is once again Kings of Class B.
The Orangemen defeated Elkhorn 36-34 in over time Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena to cap an incredible and improbable run to the Class B State Championship.
It's the first state championship for Beatrice since 2008 and their eighth in school history.
Saturday's title game was full of drama. Things looked bleak for the Orangemen when they trailed 29-26 with 19.4 seconds remaining in regulation. As time was running out, Elliot Jurgens was able to engage two defenders and got the ball to Kaden Glynn.
The senior let it fly as time expired and it went in, forcing overtime and sending the Orangemen fans into a frenzy.
In that overtime period, the Orangemen took an early three point lead. Then, Bennett Crandall got a big steal and lay up to increase the lead to five with 1:11 remaining in the game.
Elkhorn fought back to within one with 21.6 seconds left. Elliot Jurgens hit one of two free throws to make it 36-34 with 4.4 seconds left. The Antlers had one last chance to tie or take the lead, but their three pointer came up short, preserving Beatrice's first state championship since 2008.
Senior Devin Smith, who led the Orangemen with 11 points including a trio of three pointers, said the win was big for the community of Beatrice.
"Every single day before we came here, we had people cheering us on the sides of the road and at the school," Smith said. "So this is great for us and the community. It's just a dream come true. It's hard to put into words what we're feeling. It's so unreal."
The biggest play of the game was Glynn's heroics at the end of regulation. Beatrice head coach Clark Ribble said they drew up a play for a zone defense, but Elkhorn came out in a man-to-man defense. With no timeouts left, the Orangemen had to improvise on the fly.
"We all thought they were going to go zone because they hadn't played us man-to-man one possession the entire game," Ribble said. "They came out in man and we're like this isn't good. But I trusted our guys to make the right decision. (Elliot Jurgens) engaged two guys, Kaden (Glynn) circled around and had the confidence to shoot it and make it."
Glynn said his focus on that last possession of regulation was getting the shot off in time.
"I saw the time was going down when Elliot passed it to me," Glynn said. "I knew I had to get the shot off and it felt good coming off my hand. Initially I was in shock, but we quickly realized that we had to refocus and win it in overtime."
Ribble said once that shot went in, he knew his kids would have the confidence to go win it in overtime.
"We played great defense in overtime and didn't allow them to get what they wanted," Ribble said. "We were up three and Bennett (Crandall) got that steal and lay up to go up five. We ended up barely winning the game still because of free throw shooting, but we made enough. At this time of the year, it doesn't matter how it's done, it matters that it happened."
Crandall's steal and lay up in overtime was the second biggest moment of the game for the Orangemen.
"(Bennett Crandall) had the courage to go and make a play," Ribble said. "Bennett had the courage to go and get a steal. If he doesn't get it, it's probably a bad thing for us. But we needed it. We needed a kid to go and to make a play and Bennett was able to go do that because we practice it every day. He had the courage to go try it."
Crandall gave credit to Elliot Jurgens for his pivotal steal and lay up.
"(Elliot Jurgens) was the one pressuring and he was working number five that whole game," Crandall said. "He decided to make a change in that quarter and I decided to help him. I just got a small tip and went for the lay up."
Beatrice did have to overcome a deficit in the game. They trailed 24-17 midway through the third quarter, which was significant in a game where points were hard to come by.
"Our kids showed a lot of resiliency," Ribble said. "We got down seven and then we made a little run and put a little defensive pressure on them. I think that's what changed the game."
In addition to Smith's 11 points, Crandall had 10 points for the Orangemen, including the big steal and lay up in overtime. Glynn had nine points.
Clark said Glynn was a big reason Beatrice reached this point. The Orangemen had no prior state tournament experience -- except Glynn who won a state championship at Johnson-Brock in 2019.
"Kaden (Glynn's) experience calmed us down," Ribble said. "We knew that he knew what to do in the moment because he's been there. So when we got into some hairy situations this week, we knew we could get him the ball and he would make good decisions. We had a lot of confidence in Kaden because he's been here and won it before."
Beatrice has had a rich basketball tradition, but has been absent from the state tournament since 2015. Ribble was hired three years ago and said he only knew two people when he came to town.
"In three years, we've built a lot of strong relationships and built a lot of trust with people in our community," Ribble said. "That's what helped us win the game. The relationships and the trust that we built together through a lot of hours spent trying to fix Beatrice basketball. It was not in a good place when I got here, but with the partnership of our hoops organization, our administration, our parents and most importantly our players, we got it turned around."