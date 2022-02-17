Beatrice's Keehn, Nelson heading to state semifinals

OMAHA -- Beatrice is sending two wrestlers to the NSAA State semifinals on Friday.

Torrance Keehn and Deegan Nelson both picked up two wins on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, assuring themselves a medal and keeping them in the hunt for a state championship.

Keehn, who finished state runner-up last year, opened this year’s tournament with a pinfall win over Blair’s Kaden Sears in the first round of the 170-pound division. He then followed that up with a 2-1 win over Josh Colgrove of Plattsmouth in the quarterfinals.

Beatrice Coach Jordan Johnson said Keehn’s opponent in the quarterfinals is a returning state semifinalist and is tough.

“It was a little closer than last time, but Torrance wrestled a really smart match and I’m proud of him,” Johnson said.

Nelson opened his tournament with a 6-5 decision over Nicholas Limon of South Sioux City in the first round of the 182-pound division. He then won a 3-2 decision over Hunter Fredrickson of Minden in the quarterfinals.

“Deegan has been having a lot of those close matches lately,” Johnson said. “He’s mentally tough enough that he can persevere in those, but we need to get him out scoring more points early to take the pressure off of him.”

Trevor Reinke will come up short of winning a third straight state championship. A leg injury early in the season sidelined the Beatrice senior until last weekend’s district tournament. He was able to battle through districts and qualify for state in the 138-pound division. He then got a 13-0 major decision in his first round state tournament match over Logan Wooten of Plattsmouth.

But in his quarterfinal match, Reinke would suffer a pinfall defeat to Garrett Rine of Waverly, ending his bid for another state title. He will wrestle in the consolation rounds on Friday.

“You could just tell Trevor was a little rusty,” Johnson said. “But he’s a warrior and he wanted to come out and win it, but we’ll see what he’s got left in the gas tank. It was a lot for him just to get here, I just hope he’s not satisfied with that.”

The Orangemen had three other wrestlers win a first round match, but come up short in the quarterfinals.

Bryce Karlin won his first round match by pinfall over Tyson Brown of Blair in the 126-pound division, but lost an 11-0 major decision to Kyler Lauridsen in his quarterfinal match. Karlin will try to battle through the consolation bracket to earn a medal on Friday.

Cole Maschmann will try to do the same after winning his first round match by pinfall over Aden Smith of Waverly in the first round of the 160-pound division, but lost a sudden victory loss to Charlie Powers of Blair in the quarterfinals

Brock Ostdiek won his first round match by 6-5 tiebreaker in the 220-pound division over Victor Isele of Northweset, but lost a 12-4 major decision to Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City in the quarterfinals.

“Both Maschmann and Karlin had to wrestle the No. 2 guys in the state, which was just odd how the brackets fell out,” Johnson said. “I think all three of those guys can still make some noise tomorrow. Cole Maschmann really wrestled tough today and I definitely think he can still finish high.”

Gavin Vanover lost a 4-2 decision to Wilson Cucul tzin of Broken Bow in his first round match of the 113-pound division. Brett Powers lost a 17-8 major decision to Cameron Zink of Ogallala in the 152-pound division. Both Vanover and Powers will try to battle through the consolation rounds on Friday to earn a medal.

“Gavin is another kid who lost a lot of time and came back just in time for districts,” Johnson said. “He had a tough kid in his match, but hopefully he and Powers can bounce back and get some wins tomorrow. The whole team is ready to get after it.”

The NSAA State Wrestling Tournament will resume on Friday with Class B consolation matches starting at 9:30 a.m. The girls’ portion of the tournament will begin on Friday at 12:30 p.m. with Autumn Bartlett representing Beatrice in the 100-pound division. Semifinal matches will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday.

