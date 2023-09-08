FAIRBURY --- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams both finished runner-up at the Fairbury Invite on Thursday.

The Beatrice girls finished with a team score of 41, which put them behind Auburn's 22. Tri County was third at 51, Standing Bear was fourth with 67 and McCool Junction was fifth at 78.

The Beatrice boys finished with 50 points, to put them second behind Freeman's 45. Franklin was third in the boys race at 60 while Fillmore Central and Falls City were fourth and fifth at 65.

Beatrice's Josiah Quinones was the individual champion in the boys race with a time of 17:40.63. He finished ahead of Freeman's Jobjosiah Muthiani, who finished runner-up with a time of 17:40.98.

Bryan Price finished ninth for the Orangemen while Lucas Frazier finished 15th, Tobais Kidder finished 28thand Tyson Ceveny finished 38th.

Other Sunland top 20 finishes in the boys race included Freeman's Wesley Havelka finishing fifth and Brady Troxel finishing 12th. Tri County's Lucas Lewandowski finished 14th and Sammy Holsing finished 19th.

Josie Frerichs was the top finisher for the Lady O, finishing third with a time of 22:06.50. She finished behind Auburn's Liston Crotty (21:25.85) and Tri County's Isabelle Peters (21:28.59).

Addison Perrett and Kendall Hein finished 10th and 11th for the Lady O while Jaedyn Baxa finished 23rd and McKenna Fralin finished 27th.

Other top 20 finishes from the Sunland Area in the girls race included Tri County's Evelyn Baker finishing 12th, Freeman's Trinity Buss finishing 14th and Tri County's Ashton Schwisow finishing 20th.

The Beatrice cross country teams will return to action next Friday when they travel to the Wavelry Invite.