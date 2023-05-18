Several Beatrice state qualifiers took to the track on the first day of the NSAA State Track and Field Meet on Wednesday.

The state meet takes place over four days with Class A and B schools competing on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Beatrice girls had three girls compete on Wednesday. Avery Barnard competed in three events. She finished fifth in the Class B long jump with a jump of 16-09.

Barnard competed in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash and her time of 12.63 was sixth best, which qualifies her for Thursday's finals. She also qualified for finals in the 200-meter dash with a fifth place preliminary time of 25.63.

Riley Schwisow competed in both hurdle events for the Lady O. Her preliminary time in the 100-hurdles was 15.73, which was good enough for eight place and a spot in Thursday's finals.

Schwisow also competed in the 300-hurdles. Her preliminary time of 47.12 was 11th best in Class B, which fell short of qualifying for Thursday's finals.

Morgan Maschmann competed in the pole vault for the Lady O and her vault of 10-00 was good enough to tie for ninth place.

The Beatrice boys had one athlete compete on Wednesday. Taylor Schaaf's time of 23.28 in the 200-meter dash preliminaries was 22nd best in Class B, which fell short of qualifying for finals.

Norris' Taylor Bredthauer captured the Class B State Championship in the long jump with a jump of 18-08.50. Its the second consecutive state championship for Bredthauer in the event. She also finished runner-up in 2021.

Bredthauer also ran in the preliminaries of the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash. In the 400, her time of 57.90 was third best, which qualifies her for Thursday's finals. Her time of 25.48 in the 200-meter dash was fourth best, qualifying her for finals.

Ellie Thomas' preliminary time of 58.14 in the 400-meter dash was fifth best, which qualifies her for Thursday's finals.

Kendall Zavala finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:51.91. Atlee Wallman finished eighth in the same event with a time of 12:04.42. Tanna Petsche finished 10th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:12.80.

Jordy Williams finished 15th in the long jump for the Lady Titans with a jump of 16-01. Norris Sage Burbach finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 127-10. Gracie Kircher finished 18th in the discus with a throw of 106-02.

The Norris girls 3,200-relay team of Kendall Zavala, Atlee Wallman, Tanna Petsche and Ellie Thomas finished third with a time of 9:41.54.

Riley Boonstra captured a state championship for the Norris boys in the 3,2000-meter run. The junior gained the lead in the final lap and then pulled away to finish with a winning time of 9:39.28.

Boonstra will try to win another state title on Thursday when he competes in the 1,600-meter run.

For the Norris boys, Brooks Holen finished tied for eighth in the high jump with a jump of 6-00. Eli Holt finished 21st in the shot put with a throw of 45-00.75.

Brady Wilkinson and Trenton Jones both competed in the preliminaries of the 110-hurdles. Wilkinson's time of 16.31 was 21st and Trenton Jones' time of 17.44 was 23rd. Both fall short of qualifying for Thursday's finals. Clancy Motega's preliminary time of 43.76 in the 300-hurdles was 24th best, which was short of qualifying for finals.

The Norris boys 3,200-relay team of Sam Talero, Peyton McMurray, Spencer Brightman and Riley Boonstra finished fifth with a time of 8:09.86.

Fairbury's Mikya Lierman competed in the pole vault and her vault of 10-00 was good enough to tie for ninth place.

The Fairbury girls 3,200-relay team of Micah Friesen, Lilly Davis, Hanna Robertson and Sam Starr finished 14th with a time of 10:18.55.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel's preliminary time of 50.43 in the 400-meter dash was seventh best, which qualifies him for Thursdays' finals.

The Class B portion of the state track meet will conclude on Thursday while Class C and D will take place on Friday and Saturday.