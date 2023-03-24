The Beatrice baseball team dominated from start to finish in a home game against Hastings Thursday night.

The Orangemen defeated the visiting Tigers 18-2 in five innings, improving their record to 2-0 on the season.

Tucker Timmerman had a home run, two doubles, four RBI's and a run scored. Timmerman was also the winning pitcher, pitching 3.2 innings and giving up two runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out eight and walking none.

Hastings scored two runs in the top of the first inning due to a hit batsman and two Beatrice errors.

The Orangemen would answer with seven runs in the home half of the first. Timmerman led things off with a double. Collin Mangnall, who came into run for Timmerman, went to third on a passed ball and scored when Nelson reached on a fielder's choice.

Kale Koch then singled and Noah Jobman was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two outs, Luke Hamilton walked to force in the tying run and Austin Baldwin walked to force in the lead run.

Luke Feist was then hit by a pitch, forcing in another run to make it 4-2. Timmerman then came through with a two-RBI double to extend the lead to 6-2. A wild pitch would allow one more run to score.

Beatrice added three more runs in the second inning. Nelson singled and Koch walked to get the inning started and Jobman's RBI single scored Nelson. An error allowed another run to score and Hamilton's ground out brought in another run, making it 10-2.

Beatrice added six runs in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning on their way to the 18-2 win.

In addition to Timmerman, Deegan Nelson also had a nice day at the plate with two singles, an RBI and four runs scored. Noah Jobman had two singles and two RBI's.

Luke Hamilton had a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Josh Buhr had a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Jaxson Blackburn had a single and two runs scored. Kale Koch had a single and three runs scored.

Trey Henning came in relief of Timmerman and pitched 1.1 innings, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none.

The Beatrice baseball team returned to action on Friday for a road game at Lincoln Northwest. They will be at home again when they host Seward on Monday at Christenson Field.