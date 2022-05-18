BHS baseball's repeat effort comes to an end

OMAHA -- Beatrice's hopes of winning a second consecutive Class B State Baseball championship game to an end in an elimination game against Omaha Skutt Tuesday night.

Beatrice, the No. 5 seed in the tournament, fell to second-seeded Omaha Skutt 8-7 at Millard North High School, ending their season.

The Orangemen roared back from a 7-3 deficit to tie it in the top of the seventh, but the SkyHawks were able to push the winning run across the plate in the bottom of the seventh to get the win.

Beatrice did strike first in the game, scoring a run in the top of the first inning. Singles by Jaxson Blackburn and Max Reis and a sacrifice fly by Tucker Timmerman led to the run.

Omaha Skutt would tie it in the second inning, but Beatrice would take a 3-1 lead in the top of the third. Walks to Blackburn and Timmerman followed by a double steal and a two-RBI single by Caleb Jobman led to the two runs.

The SkyHaws scored six runs in the bottom third -- all with two outs. A grand slam home run was the highlight of the inning for Skutt Catholic, which made it 7-3.

In the top of the fifth, Beatrice got one run after a double by Reis and an RBI single by Timmerman, making it 7-4.

In a dramatic top of the seventh inning, Beatrice was able to extend the game with three runs. Reis led off by getting hit by a pitch and Timmerman followed that up with a two-run home run to make it 7-6.

Deegan Nelson then re-ignited the rally with a double and went to third on a sacrifice. He scored the tying run on Austin Burroughs' sacrifice fly.

Omaha Skutt came to bat in the bottom of the seventh and loaded the bases with one out after two singles and an intentional walk. A single would score the game-winning run, making the final score 8-7.

Adam DeBoer pitched five innings, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking four. Nelson pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out two and walking two.

Beatrice had nine hits in the game. Timmerman had a home run and a single while Nelson had a double and a single. Reis had a double while Blackburn, Jobman and Shelton Crawford had a single each.

Beatrice's season comes to an end after posting an 18-6 record. Omaha Skutt advances to play Waverly on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

