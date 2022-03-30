BHS beats Fairbury, improves to 6-0

The Beatrice baseball team scored 10 runs in the first inning on their way to a decisive victory over Fairbury.

The Class B top-ranked Orangemen defeated the Jeffs 24-1 in five innings at Christenson Field on Tuesday, improving their record to 6-0 on the season.

Fairbury did strike first when Jacob Martin singled in the top of the first, stole second and then scored from there on a wild pitch, making it 1-0.

The Orangemen answered with 10 runs in the bottom of the first. Max Reis led off with a walk and Jaxson Blackburn reached on an error. Both would eventually score on a two-RBI single by Tucker Timmerman.

Adam DeBoer and Deegan Nelson followed that up with back-to-back RBI doubles to make it 4-1. Nelson then stole third and scored on a passed ball to make it 5-1.

With two outs, Colton Belding got things rolling again when he reached on an error. Dylan Roeder then singled. Max Reis then singled and an error on the play allowed Belding to score.

After Blackburn walked, two runs would come into score on Austin Burroughs' two-RBI single, making it 8-1. Timmerman then reached on an error, which allowed two more runs to score, making it 10-1.

The Orangemen were held scoreless in the second inning, but then erupted for 13 more runs in the third inning. Highlights in the inning include a grand slam home run by Burroughs as well as an RBI single by Burroughs, an RBI double by Timmerman, a two-RBI double by Nelson, an RBI single by Roeder, an RBI single by Shelton Crawford and a two RBI double by Hamilton.

Beatrice added one more run in the fourth inning to make the final score 24-1.

Aidan Russell pitched four innings for Beatrice, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out seven and walking three. Max Reis pitched a perfect fifth inning, striking out all three batters he faced.

Burroughs had a home run, two singles, seven RBI's and three runs scored to lead the Beatrice offense. Deegan Nelson had two doubles, three RBI's and two runs scored. Timmerman had a double, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored.

Connor Hamilton and Adam Deboer had a double and a single each. Roeder had two singles. Adding one single each was Reis, Crawford and Kai Mayfield. The Orangemen benefited from five Fairbury defensive errors, eight walks and four hit batsmen.

Fairbury got a single each from Martin and Brendon Runge

Beatrice will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to Elkhorn North.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.