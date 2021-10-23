BHS dominates Crete in regular season finale

CRETE – Beatrice got a dominant win in their regular season finale Friday night in Crete.

Despite already knowing they had a spot in the Class B State Playoffs, the Orangemen came out firing on all cylinders. They would beat the Cardinals 48-34.

The win improves Beatrice’s record to 6-3 on the season and ends a three game losing streak – all of those losses against ranked teams.

Running back Deegan Nelson returned to the lineup after missing last weeks’ game against Plattsmouth due to an injury. He scored five touchdowns in his return while Elliot Jurgens added two touchdowns.

Beatrice got the ball to start the game Friday night and after two positive runs by Nelson, Jurgens would break free for a 35-yard touchdown run to give Beatrice a quick 7-0 lead.

Crete turned the ball over on downs on their first drive and Beatrice would score quickly again. On their fourth play from scrimmage, Nelson would get free for a 42-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0.

Crete would answer with a 10-play scoring drive that was capped by a 36-yard touchdown pass, making the score 14-7.

The Orangemen would answer immediately, though, when Elliot Jurgens would take the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead back to 14 at 21-7.

Crete would be forced to punt on their next drive and the Orangemen would come back with an 11-play scoring drive that was capped by Nelson’s 12-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7. Nelson had another 12 yard run on the drive while Jurgens had a 19 yard run. Tucker Timmerman had runs of 13 and 12 yards on the drive.

Crete would turn the ball over on downs on their next drive. Beatrice started their next possession with a 39 yard run by Jurgens. A six yard pass from Austin Burroughs to Timmerman and a 17 yard pass from Burroughs to Dylan Roeder set up an eventual 35 yard touchdown run by Nelson to make it 35-7.

Max Carrel would recover a Crete fumble on the next Cardinal drive, but the Orangemen offense would sputter, keeping the score 35-7 at the half.

After getting a defensive stop to start the second half, Beatrice would drive it down the field and Jace Starkey would cap a scoring drive with a one yard touchdown run to make it 41-7. Crete would get a score later in the third quarter, though, to make it 41-13 at the end of three.

Beatrice would put their second team defense on the field in the fourth quarter and Crete’s top unit would find some success. They would get two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to 41-27.

The Orangemen put their top offensive unit back on the field for their next drive and they would score almost immediately – a 46 yard touchdown run by Nelson to make it 48-27.

Crete’s offense would score one more time in the fourth quarter, but Beatrice would be able to run out the clock from there, making the final score 48-34.

Beatrice wraps up the regular season with a 6-3 record and will await to see who they play in the first round of the playoffs next week.

