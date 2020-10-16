BHS doubles teams earn state medals

In the match against Scottsbluff, Dittbrenner said there was a lot of emotion because it was the last match for two seniors who have played together for a long time.

"They were a little tight and part of it is because they have such high expectations of themselves," Dittbrenner said. "But Scottsbluff is a solid team with two seniors and we knew they'd give us everything they had. They are super good players and they did what they set out to do. We aren't that disappointed, though, because we were the seventh seed going in and came away with a sixth place medal."

The Beatrice program will have to deal with the loss of nine seniors.

"They were exceptional leaders," Dittbrenner said. "They worked super hard in the offseason to get to where they are today. They helped others along and they were great to the young guys on the team. They also took care of business in the classroom and they are all just exceptional guys and they will leave big shoes to fill."

Having said that, Dittbrenner said she's also excited about the future of Beatrice tennis.

"The future looks bright," Dittrenner said. "But these younger guys need to put the time in and get better and more consistent. I do think Beatrice tennis is trending upward and we have a great future ahead of us."

