BHS doubles teams earn state medals

LINCOLN - Both Beatrice boys doubles teams brought home medals from the NSAA State Tennis Meet in Lincoln on Friday.
The No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner finished in fifth place while the No. 1 doubles team of Colt Dittbrenner and Connor Freitag finished in sixth place.
The No. 2 doubles team won their consolation play-in match over Holdrege 8-0 before winning their fifth place match over Scottsbluff 8-4.
Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner said Ty Dittbrenner and Max Meyer were very clinical in their approach on Friday.
"They kept it simple and worked together as a team," Dittbrenner said. "Both had their serves going, which is a huge weapon for them. Emotionally, they are just more even-keeled than a lot of the teams I coached. In both of their matches today, they left little doubt as to who the better team was. They just went out and got things done."
The No. 1 doubles team won their consolation play-in game over Adams Central 8-5. They then fell to Scottsbluff in the fifth place match 8-4.
Dittbrenner said the No. 1 team was a little tight at first and had to adjust to some changes Adams Central made with their strategy from previous matches they've had with them.
"It was solid match and our guys kept their heads in it and it was fun to see them finish out that match," Dittbrenner said.
In the match against Scottsbluff, Dittbrenner said there was a lot of emotion because it was the last match for two seniors who have played together for a long time.
"They were a little tight and part of it is because they have such high expectations of themselves," Dittbrenner said. "But Scottsbluff is a solid team with two seniors and we knew they'd give us everything they had. They are super good players and they did what they set out to do. We aren't that disappointed, though, because we were the seventh seed going in and came away with a sixth place medal."
The Beatrice program will have to deal with the loss of nine seniors.
"They were exceptional leaders," Dittbrenner said. "They worked super hard in the offseason to get to where they are today. They helped others along and they were great to the young guys on the team. They also took care of business in the classroom and they are all just exceptional guys and they will leave big shoes to fill."
Having said that, Dittbrenner said she's also excited about the future of Beatrice tennis.
"The future looks bright," Dittrenner said. "But these younger guys need to put the time in and get better and more consistent. I do think Beatrice tennis is trending upward and we have a great future ahead of us."
