BHS doubles teams find success at Waverly

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice boys tennis team traveled to the Waverly Invite on Thursday.
The two doubles found a lot of success with the No. 1 team of Colt Dittbrenner finishing third and the No. 2 doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Max Meyer finished second.
Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner said the No. 1 team of Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner had their most complete outing of the year. They started off with an 8-0 win over York and then after falling behind 3-0 to Mount Michael, they won four of the next six games to get within one at 5-4. They eventually lost the match 8-4.
Next, they defeated Brownell Talbot 8-0 to move into the third place round where they beat Lincoln Christian 8-7.
"They played the way I thought they were capable of playing," Dittbrenner said. "They can compete with any team in the state."
The No. 2 team of Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner fell behind 7-4 to York in their first match, but battled back to win 9-7. In the second round, they beat Mount Michael 9-7, which Dittbrenner called one of the biggest wins of their careers.
In their final pool play game, they defeated Brownell-Talbot to earn a spot in the championship match, where they lost to Omaha Skutt. They finished 3-1 on the day for second place.
At No. 1 singles, Connor Kelley finished 1-3 on the day, which was good for sixth place.
"Connor had a great outing against York and Mount Michael," Dittbrenner said. "He took some steps forward today. He is working very hard so it is nice to see it pay off as we head down the stretch toward the end of our season."
At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff also went 1-3 to finish sixth place.
"Carson saw some solid players today and did some things well," Dittbrenner said.
Beatrice will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to the Kearney Catholic Invite.
