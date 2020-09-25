BHS doubles teams find success at Waverly

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice boys tennis team traveled to the Waverly Invite on Thursday.

The two doubles found a lot of success with the No. 1 team of Colt Dittbrenner finishing third and the No. 2 doubles team of Ty Dittbrenner and Max Meyer finished second.

Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner said the No. 1 team of Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner had their most complete outing of the year. They started off with an 8-0 win over York and then after falling behind 3-0 to Mount Michael, they won four of the next six games to get within one at 5-4. They eventually lost the match 8-4.

Next, they defeated Brownell Talbot 8-0 to move into the third place round where they beat Lincoln Christian 8-7.

"They played the way I thought they were capable of playing," Dittbrenner said. "They can compete with any team in the state."

The No. 2 team of Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner fell behind 7-4 to York in their first match, but battled back to win 9-7. In the second round, they beat Mount Michael 9-7, which Dittbrenner called one of the biggest wins of their careers.

In their final pool play game, they defeated Brownell-Talbot to earn a spot in the championship match, where they lost to Omaha Skutt. They finished 3-1 on the day for second place.