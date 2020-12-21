BHS finishes runner-up at Fracas

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice wrestling team traveled to Grand Island on Saturday for the annual Flatwater Fracas dual tournament and came away with a runner-up finish as a team.
Beatrice faced Papillion-LaVista South in the championship dual and fell 54-18.
Picking up wins for Beatrice in that championship match was Drew Arnold by pin in the 132-pound division and Brock Ostdiek and Nolan Bahnson by forfeit in the 195 and 220-pound divisions respectively.
Beatrice reached the championship by defeating Lincoln East 43-36 in the semifinal dual.
Nolan Bahnson and Zach Markey opened the dual pinfall wins in the 220 and 285 pound divisions. Colllin Mangnall won by fall at 113, Drew Arnold won by fall at 132, Trevor Reinke won a 7-5 decision and 138, Cole Maschmann won by fall at 152, Torrance Keehn won by 17-7 major decision at 170 and Deegan Nelson won by fall at 182.
In the quarterfinal match, Beatrice defeated Grand Island 43-28.
Picking up wins as Bahnson by fall, Gavin Vanover by fall, Bryce Karlin by fall, Drew Arnold by forfeit, Trevor Reinke by 13-0 major decision, Jarrett Koch by fall, Torrance Keehn by forfeit and Deegan Nelson by 12-5 decision.
Beatrice also defeated Lincoln East in the championship match of pool play 44-29.
Picking up wins was Deegan Nelson by pinfall, Bahnson by pinfall, Markey by pinfall, Vanover by pinfall, Arnold by 16-0 tech fall, Maschmann by pinfall, Koch by pinfall and Keehn by 9-3 decision.
In their first match of the tournament, Beatrice defeated Bellevue East 60-12.
Picking up wins was Keehn by pinfall, Deegan Nelson by pinfall, Brock Ostdiek by 6-3 decision, Bahnson by forfeit, Markey by pinfall, Vanover, Mangnall, Karlin and Colton Jelinek by forfeit, Maschmann by 10-0 major decision and Koch by 17-0 tech fall.
Beatrice will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to a dual at Bennington.
Flatwater Fracas results
In Grand Island
DUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Gold--1st: Papllion-La Vista 54, Beatrice 18; 3rd: Kearney 45, Lincoln East 24; 5th: Columbus 42, Norfolk 25; 7th: Waverly 42, Grand Island 36; Silver--1st: Lincoln Southwest 39, Hastings 37; 3rd: Gretna 57, Lincoln Southeast 24; 5th: Holdrege 36, Papillion-La Vista South 33; 7th: Smith Center, Kansas 34, Bellevue East 25.
POOL RESULTS: Pool A--1. Waverly, 2. Grand Island, 3. Smith Center, Kansas, 4. Papillion-La Vista South; Pool B--1. Norfolk, 2. Columbus, 3. Lincoln Southeast, 4. Holdrege; Pool C--1. Papillion-La Vista, 2. Kearney, 3. Lincoln Southwest, 4. Hastings; Pool D--1. Beatrice, 2. Lincoln East, 3. Gretna, 4. Bellevue East.
UNDEFEATED WRESTLERS: 106--Durden, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-0; Brumbaugh, Hastings, 5-0; Turman, Lincoln East, 5-0; 113--Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-0; Bice, Columbus, 5-0; Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Turnman, Lincoln East, 5-0; Anderson, Hastings, 4-0; 120--Heelan, Kearney, 5-0; Moser, Waverly, 5-0; Smith, Lincoln East, 3-0; 126--Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; Kucera, Columbus, 5-0; Montgomery, Smith Center, 5-0; Toline, Lincoln East, 5-0; Smith, Lincoln East, 3-0; 132--McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; Grice, Bellevue East, 5-0; Godfrey, Norfolk, 5-0; Jelinek, Waverly, 2-0; 138--Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; DeRosier, Bellevue East, 5-0; 145--Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; Weidner, Hastings, 5-0; Arrants, Grand Island, 5-0; 152--Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Salpas, Grand Island, 5-0; 160--Hrabe, Smith Center, 5-0; Licking, Norfolk, 5-0; Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, 1-0; 170--Iburg, Columbus, 5-0; Price, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Urzendowski, Gretna, 3-0; 182--Skidmore, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-0; Standley, Columbus, 5-0; Morris, Papillion-La Vista, 5-0; Ference, Gretna, 5-0; Loosvelt, Columbus, 1-0; 195--Franklin, Smith Center, 5-0; McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, 5-0; Abels, Kearney, 5-0; Fanning, Waverly, 5-0; Ingwersen, Lincoln East, 5-0; 220--Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest, 5-0; Rodriguez, Kearney, 5-0; Bahnson, Beatrice, 5-0; 285--Isele, Grand Island, 5-0; Heffner, Norfolk, 5-0; Lukis, Gretna, 5-0; Thiemann, Papillion-La Vista South, 3-0; Genetti, Lincoln Southeast, 1-0.
