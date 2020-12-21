BHS finishes runner-up at Fracas

GRAND ISLAND -- The Beatrice wrestling team traveled to Grand Island on Saturday for the annual Flatwater Fracas dual tournament and came away with a runner-up finish as a team.

Beatrice faced Papillion-LaVista South in the championship dual and fell 54-18.

Picking up wins for Beatrice in that championship match was Drew Arnold by pin in the 132-pound division and Brock Ostdiek and Nolan Bahnson by forfeit in the 195 and 220-pound divisions respectively.

Beatrice reached the championship by defeating Lincoln East 43-36 in the semifinal dual.

Nolan Bahnson and Zach Markey opened the dual pinfall wins in the 220 and 285 pound divisions. Colllin Mangnall won by fall at 113, Drew Arnold won by fall at 132, Trevor Reinke won a 7-5 decision and 138, Cole Maschmann won by fall at 152, Torrance Keehn won by 17-7 major decision at 170 and Deegan Nelson won by fall at 182.

In the quarterfinal match, Beatrice defeated Grand Island 43-28.

Picking up wins as Bahnson by fall, Gavin Vanover by fall, Bryce Karlin by fall, Drew Arnold by forfeit, Trevor Reinke by 13-0 major decision, Jarrett Koch by fall, Torrance Keehn by forfeit and Deegan Nelson by 12-5 decision.