BHS football game against Lincoln NW canceled

The Beatrice football team's scheduled game at Lincoln Northwest this Friday night has been canceled due to Lincoln Northwest's lack of available players.

Lincoln Northwest just opened its doors this year and injuries from previous games has caused the shortage of players.

"As is the case with any football program, we've experienced a number of injuries on an already small team and we are unable to field a varsity team for our next competition," said LPS Director of Athletics JJ Toczek in a statement to the media. "Unfortunately, we will have to forfeit our game against the Orangemen. We understand there is disappointment behind this decision, one we do not take lightly."

Beatrice athletic director Gus Brown also weighed in on the situation.

"While we are disappointed our team will not be able to play on Friday, we understand the challenges of building a football program from scratch," Brown said. "We appreciate the collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools to make this decision as early as possible in order to effectively communicate it with our respective communities."

Beatrice was slated to play at Lincoln Northwest at 7 p.m. Friday night. Beatrice will receive a win and improve their record to 1-3 on the season.

The Orangemen will be in action next Friday, Sept. 23 when they host Plattsmouth at the House of Orange.