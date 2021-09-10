BHS girls finished runner-up in Fairbury

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Fairbury on Thursday and the girls finished runner-up while the boys finished third.

The Beatrice girls finished with 44 points, which put them behind team champion Lincoln Christian's 21 points. Falls City finished third in the girls race while Auburn was fourth, Fairbury was fifth and McCool Junction was sixth.

Madeline Swanson was the top finisher for Beatrice. She finished third with a time of 22:01.77. Lincoln Christian's Danielle Sadye won the race with a time of 21:11.88 while McCool Junction's Payton Gerken finished second with a time of 21:21.86.

Addison Perrett also earned a medal for the Lady O. Her time of 23:13.59 was good enough for eighth place. Kendall Hein finished 14th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 36th, Macy Holthus finished 41st and Brooke Given finished 45th.

The Orangemen finished third with 105 points. They finished behind Lincoln Christian's 17 points and McCool Junction's 34 points. Fillmore Central finished fourth, Syracuse finished fifth and Auburn finished sixth.