BHS girls finished runner-up in Fairbury

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Fairbury on Thursday and the girls finished runner-up while the boys finished third.
The Beatrice girls finished with 44 points, which put them behind team champion Lincoln Christian's 21 points. Falls City finished third in the girls race while Auburn was fourth, Fairbury was fifth and McCool Junction was sixth.
Madeline Swanson was the top finisher for Beatrice. She finished third with a time of 22:01.77. Lincoln Christian's Danielle Sadye won the race with a time of 21:11.88 while McCool Junction's Payton Gerken finished second with a time of 21:21.86.
Addison Perrett also earned a medal for the Lady O. Her time of 23:13.59 was good enough for eighth place. Kendall Hein finished 14th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 36th, Macy Holthus finished 41st and Brooke Given finished 45th.
The Orangemen finished third with 105 points. They finished behind Lincoln Christian's 17 points and McCool Junction's 34 points. Fillmore Central finished fourth, Syracuse finished fifth and Auburn finished sixth.
Bryan Price was the best finisher for the Beatrice boys with a 17th place finish. Ashton Barber finished 24th, Josiah Quinones finished 33rd, Jaden Guernsey finished 38th, Connor Hamilton finished 44th and Evan Coon finished 63rd.
Lincoln Christian occupied the top two spots in the individual race. Carter Hohlen won with a time of 18:06.65 and Jackson Feauto finished runner-up with a time of 18:28.20.
The Fairbury girls team was led by Alissa York, who finished 11th. Mariel Ramos finished 23rd, Cora Tatro finished 46th, Ray Bedlan finished 54th.
The Fairbury boys were led by Ethan Smith, who finished with a ninth place time of 19:08.76. Alekz Hunt finished 39th, Aiden Novotney finished 60th, Brody Branson finished 81st and Gavin Schramm finished 108th.
Freeman also competed at the Fairbury Invite. The Freeman girls were led by Talisa Buhr's 31st place finish. Reagan Miller finished 38thand Kailey Otto finished 40th.
The Freeman boys were led by Eli Delhay's 51st place finish while Braedon Otto finished 53rd, Cole Young finished 69th and Brady Troxel finished 90th
The Tri County girls were led by Evelyn Baker's seventh place time of 23:06.68. Kenzie Strein finished 16th for the Lady Trojans while Abbie Drewes finished 37th.
The Tri County boys were led by Carter Siems, who finished with a seventh place time of 18:55.20. Carter Holtmeir finished 18th, Alex Paxton finished 72nd, Lucas Lewandowski finished 80th, Nick Scheele finished 100th and Matt Scheele finished 113th.