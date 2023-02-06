WAHOO -- Wahoo High School was the site of a game between top five girls teams Saturday afternoon with the Beatrice girls coming away victorious.

Beatrice, ranked No. 5 in Class B, defeated C1 No. 5 ranked Wahoo 40-35.

Beatrice Coach Jalen Weeks said it was a really nice win against a Wahoo team that plays great defense.

"We knew we were going to have a lot of pressure the whole game and I thought we did a really good job handling that," Weeks said. "I think this win will give us a lot of confidence going forward."

The first half was riddled with momentum swings as Beatrice scored the first seven points of the game, but Wahoo finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run to lead 12-9 after one quarter.

Wahoo immediately extended their lead to 15-9 in the second quarter, but Beatrice scored the next 11 points to open a 20-15 lead. The Lady O led 20-18 at the half.

Beatrice would lead the entire second half, but never by more than eight points on their way to the 40-35 win.

"In the second half we were more sure and didn't turn it over as much," Weeks said. "I thought our defense was good the whole game, but in the second half it was even better and we did a better job getting the rebound. The biggest thing is we didn't turn it over and found a way to get those rebounds."

Riley Schwisow led the way offensively for Beatrice with 16 points.

"When Riley is in attack mode and drives it hard, she does a great job of getting in there and scoring or kicking it out to shooters," Weeks said. "She did a fantastic job today and I'm really proud of her."

Ellie Jurgens had 10 points, Addie Hatcliff had seven points, Kiera Busboom had five points and Avery Barnard had two points.

It was a nice bounce back win for Beatrice after losing a tough game to Norris last week. Weeks was happy with how his team put that loss behind them.

"We did a lot of hard stuff in practice this week and really made them work," Weeks said. "I'm proud of how we bounced back and hopefully gained some confidence going forward."

The Lady O record improves to 14-3 on the season and will be in action again on Friday when they host Grand Island Northwest.

Sunland girls scores NORRIS 50, OMAHA WESTSIDE 37 Norris 11 16 9 14 -- 50 Westside 8 10 7 12 -- 37 Norris -- Sullivan 5, Rice 3, Keetle 4, Tidball 2, Chambers 3, Piening 6, Kircher 3, Kohler 2, Johnson 9, Burbach 13 FALLS CITY SH 54, LEWISTON 40 Lewiston 11 16 9 4 -- 40 Falls City SH 13 21 6 14 -- 54 Lewiston -- DNR STERLING 49, DILLER-ODELL 42 Sterling 19 6 14 10 -- 49 Diller-Odell 20 8 9 5 -- 42 Sterling - DNR Diller-Odell - Duis 9, Parde 3, Hajek 3, Heidemann 6, Weers 21 MERIDIAN 33, OSCEOLA 21 Meridian 13 10 0 10 -- 33 Osceola 7 9 5 0 -- 21 Meridian - Niederklein 2, Stewart 2, Rut 2, Hofstetter 2, Ward 2, Sobotka 13, Dimas 10 HTRS 28, SOUTHERN 24 Southern 1 5 14 4 -- 24 HTRS 5 4 8 11 -- 28 Southern -- DNR HTRS -- Bstandig 2, Bredemeier 4, Dierberger 7, Bowen 13, McNealy 2 FREEMAN 49, PALMYRA 35 Freeman - DNR