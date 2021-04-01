BHS golfers finish 6th at Gretna

GRETNA -- The Beatrice boys golf team traveled to the Gretna Invite on Tuesday and finished sixth out of 16 teams.

The Orangemen finished with a team score of 354. Two Gretna teams occupied the top two spots in the team standings with scores of 313 and 334 while Norris was third with 344. Wahoo Neuman was fourth with 346 and Omaha Skutt was fifth with 351.

Beatrice had one player earn a medal. Trey Baehr finished in 10th place with a score of 82.

Bryant Jurgens was Beatrice's next best finisher with an 88 while Sam Wallman had an 89, Preston Paquette had a 95 and Drew Gleason had a 96.

Gretna's Nolan Johnson, Colton Stock and Beau Petersen occupied the top three individual spots with scores of 73, 74 and 79.

Norris had two medalists at the Gretna Invite. Logan Thurber and Carson Thurber finished 13th and 14th with scores of 83 and 85.

Beatrice also competed in the Pius Invite on Monday at Firethorn Golf Course. They finished seventh out of 13. Beatrice was the only Class B team in the field as the rest were Class A schools.