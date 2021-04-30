BHS golfers finish runner-up after playoff

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice boys golf team tied for the best score at the Capital City Invite on Thursday, but fell in a playoff

Beatrice and North Platte both shot scores of 330 at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, which forced them into a one-hole playoff. North Platte's four golfers finished the playoff hole 3 under par while Beatrice finished it 1 under par.

"We got off to a really good start today," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "It was a very nice morning with calm winds and we had our best nine of the year. We struggled on the back nine when the winds picked up. We have to do a better job mentally to make sure this does not happen next time."

Trey Baehr was the top finisher for Beatrice. His score of 78 was good enough for a fourth place medal.

"Trey had a 36 on the front nine and was very steady," Stuart said. "He had a couple of doubles on the back, but found a way to keep it in the 70s and finish tied for third."

Bryant Jurgens earned an eighth place medal with an 81 while Sam Wallman finished 15th with a score of 85.

"Bryant was pretty consistent all day," Stuart said. "Sam was also steady and was able to get 15th."