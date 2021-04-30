BHS golfers finish runner-up after playoff

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice boys golf team tied for the best score at the Capital City Invite on Thursday, but fell in a playoff
Beatrice and North Platte both shot scores of 330 at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln, which forced them into a one-hole playoff. North Platte's four golfers finished the playoff hole 3 under par while Beatrice finished it 1 under par.
"We got off to a really good start today," said Beatrice Coach Dick Stuart. "It was a very nice morning with calm winds and we had our best nine of the year. We struggled on the back nine when the winds picked up. We have to do a better job mentally to make sure this does not happen next time."
Trey Baehr was the top finisher for Beatrice. His score of 78 was good enough for a fourth place medal.
"Trey had a 36 on the front nine and was very steady," Stuart said. "He had a couple of doubles on the back, but found a way to keep it in the 70s and finish tied for third."
Bryant Jurgens earned an eighth place medal with an 81 while Sam Wallman finished 15th with a score of 85.
"Bryant was pretty consistent all day," Stuart said. "Sam was also steady and was able to get 15th."
Preston Paquette shot an 86 and Grant Carver rounded out the Beatrice scoring with an 88.
"Preston had a nice front nine with a 39 and Grant had his best nine of the year on the front nine with a 39," Stuart said. "I was very happy we were able to have all our scores below 90."
Fremont finished third with a 334, Columbus was fourth with a 343 and Lincoln Northeast was fifth with a 345. The order of finish after that was Burke (365), Bellevue West (376), Lincoln North Star (384) and Lincoln High (440).
Caden Peppmuller of Lincoln Northeast was the individual champion with a 72 while Preston Ames of Bellevue West was second with a 73 and Richard Orth of Burke and Brock Kuhlman of Columbus tied Baehr for third with a 78.
Beatrice will be in action again on Monday when they travel to Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City.