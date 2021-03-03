BHS hires Kezeor as new football coach

Beatrice High School has named Jeff Kezeor as its next head football coach.

Kezeor takes over for Todd Ekart, who has served as the Orangemen coach for the past three years.

Kezeor has been at Beatrice since 2017 teaching Social Studies at Beatrice and serving as an assistant coach on the staff of Coach Kevin Meyer. He also has served as an assistant track and field coach at Beatrice, specializing in the horizontal jumps.

He has 16 years of football coaching experience and 12 years experience as a head coach, according to a press release sent out by BHS Athletic Director Neal Randel.

He is a native of St. Paul, Nebraska and played collegiate football at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He began his coaching career at UNK, serving as an undergraduate assistant for two seasons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2004, he took over as head coach at Weeping Water, leading the program to its first playoff game and district championship in over 25 years. After eight years at Weeping Water, he took over at Omaha Bryan and doubled their student-athlete participation, which contributed to him being selected to coach in the 2016 Nebraska Dhrine Bowl All-Star Game. After four years at the help of Bryant, Kezeor became the school's Assistant AD.