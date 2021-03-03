BHS hires Kezeor as next football coach

Beatrice High School has named Jeff Kezeor as its next head football coach.
Kezeor takes over for Todd Ekart, who has served as the Orangemen coach for the past three years.
Kezeor has been at Beatrice since 2017 teaching Social Studies at Beatrice High School and served as an assistant coach on the staff of Coach Kevin Meyer. He also has served as an assistant track and field coach at Beatrice, specializing in the horizontal jumps.
He has 16 years of football coaching experience and 12 years experience as a head coach, according to a press release sent out by BHS Athletic Director Neal Randel.
He is a native of St. Paul, Nebraska and played collegiate football at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He began his coaching career at UNK, serving as an undergraduate assistant for two seasons.
In 2004, he took over as head coach at Weeping Water, leading the program to its first playoff game and district championship in over 25 years. After eight years at Weeping Water, he took over at Omaha Bryan and doubled their student-athlete participation, which contributed to him being selected to coach in the 2016 Nebraska Shrine Bowl All-Star Game. He coached alongside Kevin Meyer and Bob Sexton, which was the beginning of his ties to Beatrice.
After four years at the helm of Bryan, Kezeor became the school's Assistant AD, which is what he did until his move to Beatrice in 2017.
Randel said from his years at Beatrice, Kezeor is recognized for his high energy and enthusiasm as well as positive relationships he builds with students.
"Beatrice is very pleased to announce him as the new leader of our storied program," Randel said.
Kezeor is ready to hit the ground running. He said is initial goal is to get enthusiasm and excitement going for Orangemen football.
"I'd love to bring in a lot of alumni in here to help get that enthusiasm going," Kezeor said. "That's going to be the starting block I want to begin with. Then, I want to sit down and get the staff organized and start talking about what we want to do offensively and defensively and develop it from there."
Kezeor takes over an Orangemen team that finished the 2020 season with a 4-6 record and qualified for the Class B State Playoffs.
Kezeor said in the last three years, he's seen a lot of kids that are hungry to be good at Beatrice.
"They are hungry to improve both individually and as a team and I'm excited to be part of that," Kezeor said. "There's a lot of rich history in this football program and a lot of excitement for the future and I like the drive I see in these kids."
This is the third Beatrice head coach since the retirement of long time coach Bob Sexton. If all goes to plan, Kezeor hopes it will be the last hire Beatrice will have to make for awhile.