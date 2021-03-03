BHS hires Kezeor as next football coach

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Randel said from his years at Beatrice, Kezeor is recognized for his high energy and enthusiasm as well as positive relationships he builds with students.

"Beatrice is very pleased to announce him as the new leader of our storied program," Randel said.

Kezeor is ready to hit the ground running. He said is initial goal is to get enthusiasm and excitement going for Orangemen football.

"I'd love to bring in a lot of alumni in here to help get that enthusiasm going," Kezeor said. "That's going to be the starting block I want to begin with. Then, I want to sit down and get the staff organized and start talking about what we want to do offensively and defensively and develop it from there."

Kezeor takes over an Orangemen team that finished the 2020 season with a 4-6 record and qualified for the Class B State Playoffs.

Kezeor said in the last three years, he's seen a lot of kids that are hungry to be good at Beatrice.

"They are hungry to improve both individually and as a team and I'm excited to be part of that," Kezeor said. "There's a lot of rich history in this football program and a lot of excitement for the future and I like the drive I see in these kids."