BHS hoops teams open with wins

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice boys and girls teams traveled to Nebraska City on Friday for their season openers and both came home with wins.

The Lady O, coming off a Class B State runner-up finish last year, defeated Nebraska City 54-21.

They jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and extended their lead to 30-7 at half time. They then extended their lead to 44-15 in the third quarter before coasting to the 54-21 win.

Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 24 points while Nevaeh Martinez had 11 points. Addie Hatcliff had six points, Riley Schwisow had four points and Avery Barnard and Hailey Schaaf had two points each.

The Lady O will be in action again on Thursday when they host Crete in a rematch of last year's state championship game.

The Beatrice boys defeated Nebraska City 73-53 in their season opener.

The Orangemen led 15-13 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 34-26 at half time. They led 52-41 after three quarter before pulling away in the fourth quarter for the 73-53 win.