BHS hoops teams open with wins

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice boys and girls teams traveled to Nebraska City on Friday for their season openers and both came home with wins.
The Lady O, coming off a Class B State runner-up finish last year, defeated Nebraska City 54-21.
They jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and extended their lead to 30-7 at half time. They then extended their lead to 44-15 in the third quarter before coasting to the 54-21 win.
Mak Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 24 points while Nevaeh Martinez had 11 points. Addie Hatcliff had six points, Riley Schwisow had four points and Avery Barnard and Hailey Schaaf had two points each.
The Lady O will be in action again on Thursday when they host Crete in a rematch of last year's state championship game.
The Beatrice boys defeated Nebraska City 73-53 in their season opener.
The Orangemen led 15-13 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 34-26 at half time. They led 52-41 after three quarter before pulling away in the fourth quarter for the 73-53 win.
Elliot Jurgens led the way for Beatrice with 26 points while Bennett Crandall had 15, Devin Smith had 12, Jace Pethoud had eight, Tucker Timmerman had six, Kaden Glynn had five and Bryant Jurgens had one.
The Orangemen will also host Crete on Thursday night at the Ozone.
Other Sunland scores
Girls
STERLING 66, THAYER CENTRAL 53
Sterling 21 11 23 11 -- 66
Thayer Central 9 17 17 10 -- 53
Sterling--Richardson 22, Walters 13, Boldt 13, Wusk 10, Lafferty 4, Wingert 3, Harms 1.
Thayer Central--Tietjen 26, Souerdyke 7, Hergott 7, Fangmeier 6, Huhman 3, Richardson 2, Welch 2.
MERIDIAN 58, NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 13
Meridian 21 8 15 14 -- 58
Nebraska Lutheran 3 4 2 4 -- 13
Meridian--Pribyl 8, Moodt 4, Kujath 4, Holtimeier 1, Kort 8, Paul 2, Stewart 11, Most 2, Ward 10, Schropfer 4, Dimas 4.
Nebraska Lutheran--Malchour 3, Bretschneider 2, Otte 7, Schoen 1.
LAWRENCE-NELSON 51, TRI COUNTY 25
Tri County 7 4 8 6 -- 25
Lawrence-Nelson 18 10 13 10 -- 51
Tri County--Stats not provided.
Lawrence-Nelson--E. Miller 17, Epley 11, A. Miller 6, K. Mazour 5, A. Mazour 4, Heikkinen 4, Sole 3, Jorgensen 1.
FAIRBURY 35, FILLMORE CENTRAL 33
Fairbury 10 10 8 7 -- 35
Fillmore Central 6 10 4 13 -- 33
Fairbury--Tracy 10, Robertson 9, McCord 6, Mans 5, Ohlde 3, Layton 2.
Fillmore Central--Theis 15, Schelkoph 7, Kimbrough 3, Engle 3, Nichols 3, Broman 1, Korbelik 1.
DILLER-ODELL 45, HTRS 42
HTRS 5 13 11 13 -- 42
Diller-Odell 13 10 16 6 -- 45
HTRS--Shafer 11, Novak 10, Glathar 7, Leech 6, Zimmerling 5, Schaardt 3.
Diller-Odell--A. Heidemann 15, Denner 10, K. Heidemann 8, Swanson 5, Meyerle 4, Saathoff 3.
DORCHESTER 42, MERIDIAN 27
Meridian 6 0 4 17 -- 27
Dorchester 16 15 3 8 -- 42
Meridian--Stats not available.
Dorchester--Stats not available.
FAIRBURY 33, FREEMAN 13
Fairbury 18 5 5 5 -- 33
Freeman 3 6 0 4 -- 13
Fairbury--York 9, Robertson 7, McCord 7, Ohlde 6, Tracy 4.
Freeman--Boyer 4, Anderson 3, Haner 2, Niles 2, Bures 2.
FALLS CITY SH 70, STERLING 47
Falls City SH 12 21 17 20 -- 70
Sterling 16 14 5 12 -- 47
Falls City SH--Magdanz 13, Eickhoff 9, Simon 9, Witt 3, Malone 2, Wertenberger 4, Littrel 4, Vonderschmidt 17, Bippes 9.
Sterling--Richardson 12, Wingert 7, Dolbow 3, Lafferty 5, Walters 3, Wusk 4, Boldt 11, Harms 2.
FRANKFORT, KAN. 54, PAWNEE CITY 16
Pawnee City 0 6 5 5 -- 16
Frankfort, Kan. 20 15 14 5 -- 54
Pawnee City--Branch 10, Branek 4, de Koning 2.
Frankfort, Kan.--Loiseau 20, Broxterman 13, Shirley 5, Rose 5, Cornelison 4, Combs 4, Wapp 2.
MEAD 52, JOHNSON CC 28
Mead 5 13 19 15 -- 52
Johnson CC 8 10 9 1 -- 28
Mead--Stats not available.
Johnson CC--Stats not available.
SOUTHERN 50, PALMYRA 22
Palmyra 6 3 4 9 -- 22
Southern 7 12 14 17 -- 50
Palmyra--Martin 3, Davis 3, Ptacnik 3, Gabriel 6, Wilen 2, Busch 5.
Southern--Crosier 2, Smith 8, A. Klover 10, Wegner 7, Cooper 10, K. Klover 13.
WILBER-CLATONIA 48, HEARTLAND 29
Heartland 12 6 6 5 -- 29
Wilber-Clatonia 11 21 12 4 -- 48
Heartland--Siebert 8, F. Johnson 5, C. Johnson 6, Buller 3, Crzeny 7.
Wilber-Clatonia--Sand 6, Johnson 4, Honea 19, Rezny 15, Oliver 4.
Boys
FAIRBURY 45, FILLMORE CENTRAL 28
Fairbury 10 15 10 10 -- 45
Fillmore Central N/A N/A N/A N/A -- 28
Fairbury--Smith 7, Robertson 6, Geizzle 3, Bishl 3, Martin 3, Novotidy 6, Starr 17.
Fillmore Central--Maciel 4, Nichols 7, Wolf 7, Uldrich 4, Lauby 6.
NEBRASKA LUTHERAN 65, MERIDIAN 41
Nebraska Lutheran 17 20 18 10 -- 65
Meridian 11 17 2 11 -- 41
Nebraska Lutheran--Helwig 22, Richert 11, Read 8, Beierman 6, Endorf 5, Bremer 4, B. Vogt 3, Hueske 2, Koepsell 2, E. Vogt 1, Dressel 1.
Meridian--Rut 12, Paul 12, Escobar 7, Herrera 5, Dennis 3, Niederklein 1, Kumpf 1.
WEEPING WATER 63, HTRS 42
Weeping Water 14 18 17 14 -- 63
HTRS 6 9 16 11 -- 42
Weeping Water--Aronson 2, Twomey 14, Ridge 7, Ridge 2, Cave 34, Brack 4.
HTRS--Howe 1, Glathor 18, Shafer 6, Schaardt 2, Leech 6, McNealy 2, Zimmerling 3, Novak 4.
DILLER-ODELL 45, HTRS 38
HTRS 9 7 11 11 -- 38
Diller-Odell 7 10 11 17 -- 45
HTRS--Knudson 20, Koestecka 7, Schaardt 3, Joy 3, Stalder 2.
Diller-Odell--Meyer 15, Jurgens 13, Mohr 10, Ebeling 2, Faxon 2, Lyons 2, Sutton 1.
DORCHESTER 54, MERIDIAN 32
Meridian 9 1 9 13 -- 32
Dorchester 12 14 14 14 -- 54
Meridian--Bartels 1, Herrera 10, Rut 12, Dennis 9.
Dorchester--Ladely 3, Brummett 6, Tyser 24, Hansen 13, Tachovsky 8.
FREEMAN 57, FAIRBURY 36
Fairbury 9 11 3 13 -- 36
Freeman 9 17 13 18 -- 57
Fairbury--Grizzle 9, D. Starr 8, Smith 4, Robertson 4, Biehl 3, Zabokrtsky 2, B. Starr 2, Navotny 2, Jaco. Martin 1, Jack. Martin 1.
Freeman--H. Ruse 12, Wallman 11, Niles 10, C. Ruse 8, Currir 7, Delhay 5, Jenning 3, Jurgens 1.
HEARTLAND 68, WILBER-CLATONIA 48
Heartland 18 26 10 14 -- 68
Wilber-Clatonia 14 10 12 12 -- 48
Heartland--Arbuck 30, Peters 12, Maltsberger 9, Regier 8, Randle 5, Wetgen 2, Quiring 2.
Wilber-Clatonia--Homolka 13, Hoover 11, Combs 11, Thompson 9, Kracke 2, Wenz 2.
JOHNSON CC 42, MEAD 41
Mead 6 12 6 17 -- 41
Johnson CC 3 12 9 18 -- 42
Mead--Ba. La Croix 10, Couch 9, T. Pickworth 7, H. Pickworth 6, A. Carritt 6, L. Carritt 3.
Johnson CC--Antholz 20, Holthus 10, Speckman 6, Rivera 4, Schuster 2.
