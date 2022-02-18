BHS hoops teams sweep Waverly

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice girls and boys basketball teams both picked up wins over Waverly Thursday night.

The Lady O played first and won their game 45-30. They trailed 8-3 after the first quarter, but took a 19-13 lead into the locker room at half time. The led 33-25 after three quarters on their way to the 45-30 win.

Addie Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with 15 points while Ellie Jurgens had 12 points, Riley Schwisow had seven points, Morgan Mahoney, Addie Barnard and Chelsea Leners had three points each and Kiera Busboom had two points.

The win wraps up the regular season for the Lady O. They finish with a 14-0 record.

The Beatrice girls will open B-5 Subdistrict play on Monday in York. They are the No. 2 seed in the district and will play third-seeded Crete (9-14) at 7 p.m. on Monday. The Lady O previously played Crete on Dec. 9 and won that game 27-24 in overtime in Crete.

With a win, they'll play in the subdistrict final at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of top-seeded York (18-4) and fourth-seeded Seward (6-18).

The Beatrice boys defeated Waverly 44-41 Thursday night in Waverly.

Beatrice led 9-7 after the first quarter and maintained a 20-18 lead at half time. The game was tied 32-32 after three quarters, but Beatrice would outscore Waverly 44-41 in the final quarter win win 44-41.

Beatrice is now 14-5 on the season and will now begin their defense of the Class B State Championship. The Orangemen have earned the No. 1 seed in the B-1 subdistrict, so they will host at the Ozone.

They will have a first round bye and will play in the subdistrict final at 6 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's game between third-seeded Nebraska City (9-13) and second-seeded Norris (8-14) -- a game that will also be played at the Ozone.

Sunland basketball scores Girls Centennial 30, Freeman 23 Fairbury 42, Auburn 36 2OT Falls City SH 55, Sterling 47 Norris 41, Blair 39 Boys Blair 42, Norris 39

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.