BHS offense explodes against Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY -- The Beatrice baseball team erupted for 28 runs Monday night in a 28-5 win over Nebraska City.

The Orangemen scored eight runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning, seven runs in the third inning and 11 runs in the fifth inning before the game was cut short due to the run rule.

With the win, Beatrice improves to 13-1 on the season.

Beatrice hit six home runs in the game, three of which came off the bat of Adam DeBoer. One of the home runs was a grand slam. DeBoer finished the game with nine RBI's and three runs scored.

The three home runs and nine RBI's are both new single game school records.

Tucker Timmerman had a home run, two doubles, a single, three RBI's and three runs scored. Austin Burroughs had two doubles, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored.

Caleb Jobman had two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Jaxson Blackburn had two doubles, two singles, two RBI's and four runs scored. Dylan Roeder had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored.

The Beatrice baseball team will be in action again on Thursday when they host Ralston at 4:30 p.m. at Christenson Field.