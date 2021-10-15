 Skip to main content
BHS qualifies three for state cross country

The Beatrice cross country team will be sending two girls and one boy to the NSAA State Cross Country Meet next week.

The Orangemen and Lady O hosted the B-3 District Meet Thursday at Beatrice High School.

Top top three teams from each district and the top 15 individual finishers qualify for state.

In the girls race, Beatrice's Madeline Swanson, a senior, finished eighth with a time of 20:32.21 to qualify for state. Sophomore Addison Perrett also qualified with a 15th place time of 21:05.76.

In the boys race, Beatrice freshman Josiah Quinones qualified with an 11th place time of 17:46.86.

Norris was able to claim district championships in both the boys and girls race.

In the girls race, Norris freshman Kendall Zavala earned a district championship with a first place time of 19:07.43

Sophomore Ellie Thomas finished third for the Lady Titans with a time of 19:29.62, senior Laci Havlat finished fourth with a time of 19:51.17, Freshman Atlee Wallman finished fifth with a time of 20:06.11,  senior Sophia Talero finished seventh with a time of 20:29.08 and freshman Hailley Finkner finished 13th with a time of 20:54.82.

York finished second in the girls race and Seward finished third.

In the boys race, Norris sophomore Riley Boonstra earned a district title with a first place time of 16:23.90.

Senior Zachary Pittman finished fourth for the Titans with a time of 17:08.33, senior Tanner Cooper finished sixth with a time of 17:23.81, sophomore Samuel Talero finished 10th with a time of 17:45.27 and senior Noah Pomajzl finished 15th with a time of 17:56.42. Senior Cody Cyboron is the sixth member of the Norris boys team.

Seward finished second in the boys race while York finished third.

In the Class C-2 District, the Fairbury girls had two qualify for state. Junior Cora Tatro was able to finish 10th with a time of 22:35.80 while senior Mariel Ramos finished 13th with a time of 22:49.35.

In the D-1 District, the Sunland area had two boys and three girls qualify for state.

In the boys race, Tri County's Carter Siems qualified with a sixth place time of 18:03.10. Freeman's Wesley Havelka qualified with a seventh place time of 18:17.20.

In the girls race, Tri County's Evelyn Baker qualified with a 10th place time of 22:09.10 while Kenzie Strein also qualified for the Lady Trojans with a 13th place time of 22:25.60.

Pawnee City's Emily Lytle also qualified with a 11th place time of 22:16.30.

The NSAA State Cross Country Meet is slated for next Friday at the Kearney Country Club. The Class D girls race starts at noon, the Class C girls race starts at 12:30 p.m, the Class D boys race starts at 1 p.m., the Class B girls race starts at 2:30 p.m. and the Class B boys race starts at 3:30 p.m.

