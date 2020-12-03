BHS releases protocols for winter sports

For swimming duals, there will be two spectators per participant allowed. For an invitational, there will be no spectators. Spectators must enter the south door to the gym.

For wrestling duals, four spectators will be allowed per participant and two spectators per visiting athlete. For invitationals, no spectators. There will be no cheerleaders at a wrestling invitational.

School officials will work to disinfect mats before and after practice and at session breaks of a tourney.

Guidance for these protocols have come from the NSAA, Governor Ricketts' current direct health measure, Public Health Solutions, the City of Beatrice and the Beatrice School District.

Beatrice Athletic Director Neal Randel said these protocols are just a starting point for the winter sports season and could change.

"Fans should try to keep themselves informed, primarily via Twitter @BeatriceHigh and on our activities calendar," Randel said. "We will also share specific game information with parents via email to coaches and parent reps. For now, the general public is not permitted to attend. It's going to be a strange season."