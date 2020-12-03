BHS releases protocols for winter sports

The winter sports season is scheduled to start this weekend and Beatrice High School has released its protocols for home contests.
General principles include avoiding crowded places, close contact and confined spaces and masks must be worn at all times by non-active participants, coaches and spectators.
Spectator attendances will be reduced to 25 percent indoor capacity or less and only household members of participants will be allowed to attend. Six feet of distance between households must be maintained.
Live video broadcasts will be provided as much as possible.
Spectators should arrive just before start time and leave immediately after contests. Entrance will be through the main doors and exit will be the west Hevelone doors.
Student-athletes and officials are to arrive at contests already dressed for competition and temperature checks will occur for all BHS team members daily. Visiting teams will be asked to screen themselves before leaving their communities.
For basketball, there will be up to four spectators allowed for each BHS player and up to two spectators per cheerleader, dance team member and visiting player. Opposing schools will have separate seating sections in the bleachers. All contests will be in the O-Zone.
For swimming at the YMCA, a maximum of 34 people will be allowed in the pool and 11 on deck. Spectators will enter the pool area for their student's event only, then leave the pool immediately. There will be no congregating in the hallways.
For swimming duals, there will be two spectators per participant allowed. For an invitational, there will be no spectators. Spectators must enter the south door to the gym.
For wrestling duals, four spectators will be allowed per participant and two spectators per visiting athlete. For invitationals, no spectators. There will be no cheerleaders at a wrestling invitational.
School officials will work to disinfect mats before and after practice and at session breaks of a tourney.
Guidance for these protocols have come from the NSAA, Governor Ricketts' current direct health measure, Public Health Solutions, the City of Beatrice and the Beatrice School District.
Beatrice Athletic Director Neal Randel said these protocols are just a starting point for the winter sports season and could change.
"Fans should try to keep themselves informed, primarily via Twitter @BeatriceHigh and on our activities calendar," Randel said. "We will also share specific game information with parents via email to coaches and parent reps. For now, the general public is not permitted to attend. It's going to be a strange season."
No Beatrice sports will be competing at home this weekend. Beatrice's home swimming invite was originally scheduled for Saturday, but since Norris swimmers have been unable to join the team, the team will instead compete for this invite on Dec. 15 along with Lincoln Pius X. Ralston and Brownell-Talbot will swim on the original date of Dec. 5 in Ralston and then officials will merge all results to determine winners.
"The virtual swim meet is going to be fairly common this year since pools are typically not as well ventilated as gyms," Randel said. "There is too much risk of congestion with large numbers of people."
Both Beatrice basketball teams open on the road at Nebraska City on Friday. Both teams will have their home opener next Thursday when they host Crete. Beatrice wrestling has invites at Blair on Friday and at Crete on Dec. 12 before having their first home event -- a dual with Crete -- on Dec. 15.
