BHS runners compete at Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice cross country teams competed in the Crete Invite on Saturday.

The Beatrice girls finished eighth at the meet while the boys team finished ninth. Seward was the girls team champion while Norris was the boys team champion.

Addison Perrett was the top finisher for the Lady O, finishing in 19th place while Josie Frerichs finished 23rd. Brianna Brewer finished 27th, Linda Humble finished 43rd, Abby Ware finished 71st and Mackenzie Holthus finished 72nd. There was a total of 108 runners in the girls race.

The top finisher for the Beatrice boys was Jaden Guernsey, who finished 51st while Bryan Price finished 62nd. Ashton Barber finished 88th and Evan Coon finished 89th, Connor Hamilton finished 109th and Colten Daake finished 110th. There was a total of 224 runners in the boys race.

Team boys champion Norris was led by Zach Pittman, who had a second place time of 17:02.46 while Tanner Cooper finished seventh with a time of 18:03.84. Alejandro Nelson finished 12th, Riley Boonstra finished 15th, Davis Tetrick finished 30th, Evan Schmidt finished 31st and Logan Thurber finished 32nd.