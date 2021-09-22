BHS runners compete at Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country team traveled to the Crete Invite on Tuesday.

The race took place at Doane University in Crete and the Lady O finished seventh out of 10 Class B teams

Madeline Swanson was the top finisher for Beatrice. Her time of 20:35.83 was good enough for eighth place individually out of 137 total runners.

Beatrice's next best finisher was Kendall Hein, who finished 31st. Addison Perrett finished 48th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 50th, Macey Holthus finished 68th and Lauren Pieper finished 85th.

The Beatrice boys team finished ninth. Jaden Guernsey was the top finisher for the Orangemen, coming in at 39th place out of 238 runners.

Bryan Price finished 43rd for the Orangemen while Ashton Barber finished 77th, Josiah Quinones finished 78th, Evan Coon finished 108th and Connor Hamilton finished 123rd.

Norris earned team championships in both the boys and girls race while also having individual champions.

The Lady Titans finished with 15 total points, which put them well ahead of runner-up Bennington's 47 points and third place York and Northwest's 75 points.