BHS runners compete at Crete Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country team traveled to the Crete Invite on Tuesday.
The race took place at Doane University in Crete and the Lady O finished seventh out of 10 Class B teams
Madeline Swanson was the top finisher for Beatrice. Her time of 20:35.83 was good enough for eighth place individually out of 137 total runners.
Beatrice's next best finisher was Kendall Hein, who finished 31st. Addison Perrett finished 48th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 50th, Macey Holthus finished 68th and Lauren Pieper finished 85th.
The Beatrice boys team finished ninth. Jaden Guernsey was the top finisher for the Orangemen, coming in at 39th place out of 238 runners.
Bryan Price finished 43rd for the Orangemen while Ashton Barber finished 77th, Josiah Quinones finished 78th, Evan Coon finished 108th and Connor Hamilton finished 123rd.
Norris earned team championships in both the boys and girls race while also having individual champions.
The Lady Titans finished with 15 total points, which put them well ahead of runner-up Bennington's 47 points and third place York and Northwest's 75 points.
Kendall Zavala was able to capture York's Kassidy Stuckey on the final stretch to win the individual championship. Zavala finished with a time of 19:33.07 while Stuckey finished with a time of 19:34.32.
Norris' Ellie Thomas finished third with a time of 19:44.29 while Laci Havlat finished fifth with a time of 20:06.33 and Atlee Wallman finished sixth with a time of 20:28.62. Hailley Finkner finished 10th with a time of 20:57.77 and Sophie Talero finished 11th with a time of 21:04.22.
Norris' Riley Boonstra was the individual champion in the boys race with a time of 16:48.57.
Zach Pittman finished seventh for the Titans with a time of 17:16.20 while Tanner Cooper finished ninth with a time of 17:30.71. Noah Pomajzl finished 14th, Eli Van Brocklin finished 15th and Sam Talero finished 20th.
Both Beatrice and Norris also competed at the Waverly Invite on Friday.
Madeline Swanson was Beatrice's best finisher with a 10th place time of 21:20.10. Kendall Hein finished 35th, Addison Perrett finished 39th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 51st, Macey Holthus finished 52nd and Brooke Given finished 64th.
For the Orangemen, Bryan Price finished 37th, Jaden Guernsey finished 42nd, Josiah Quinones finished 55th, Ashton Barber finished 69th, Connor Hamilton finished 72nd and Evan Coon finished 76h.
Both Norris teams won team championships at the Waverly Invite.
Kendall Zavala finished first with a time of 19:43.33 while Ellie Thomas finished second with a time of 19:58.25. Laci Havlat finished fourth with a time of 20:16.06, Atlee Wallman finished seventh with a time of 20:50.02 and Sophie Talero finished 12th with a time of 21:31.04. Tannta Petsche finished 18th with a time of 22:14.27.
For the Titans, Riley Boonstra finished runner-up with a time of 17:11.60. He finishe dbehind York's Colin Pinneo, who finished with a time of 17:05.60.
Zach Pittman finished seventh for Norris with a time of 17:29.34, Tanner Cooper finished eighth with a time of 17:32.33 and Eli Van Brocklin finished 20th with a time of 18:16.42.
Sam Talero finished 27th and Noah Pomajzl finished 34th.
The Beatrice cross country teams will be in action again on Oct. 1 when they travel to the Syracuse Invite. Norris will travel to the UNK Invite on Monday.