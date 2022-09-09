BHS runners compete at Fairbury Invite

FAIRBURY -- The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Fairbury Invite on Thursday and the Lady O came home with a runner-up finish.

The Beatrice girls finished with a team score of 46, which was only bested by Auburn's 19.

Addison Perrett was the top finisher for Beatrice, coming in ninth place individually. Josie Frerichs was 12th, Kendall Hein was 19th, Jaedyn Baxa was 20th, Madyson McAtee was 22nd and Macey Holthus was 29th.

The Tri County girls finished third as a team with a score of 48.

Isabelle Peters finished runner-up individually for the Lady Trojans with a time of 21:41.92. McCool Junction's Payton Gerken finished first with a time of 21:17.77.

Tri County's Evelyn Baker finished seventh individually while Abbie Drewes finished 16th and Kenzie Strein finished 44th.

The Freeman girls finished fifth with a score of 91. Reagan Miller was the top finisher for the Lady Falcons with a 28th place finish while Adisyn Lempka finished 30th, Summer Buss finished 35th and Jordyn Pella finished 39th.

Fairbury had two runners in the girls race. Brittany Kroeker finished 32nd and Cora Tatro finished 38th

Pawnee City's Emily Lytle finished sixth individually while Morgann Friedly finished 54th and Kenadie Schmutz finished 58th.

In the boys race, Beatrice finished seventh as a team. Fillmore Central and Syracuse were the top two finishers in the team standings while Freeman came in third.

Beatrice's top finishers were Josiah Quinones and Bryan Price, who finished 19th and 20th respectively. Jaden Guernsey finished 22nd, Lucas Frazier finished 34th, Ashton Barber finished 56th and Cole Karlin finished 70th.

Freeman was led by Wesley Havelka's fifth place finish while Jobjosiah Muthiani finished 11th, Braedon Otto finished 39th, Brady Troxel finished 40th Eli Delhay finished 61st and Sam Troxel finished 80th.

Tri County was led by Carter Siems, whose runner-up time of 18:13.97 was bested only by South Central U's Rowan Jarosik's time of 17:58.37.

Carter Holtmeier finished eighth for Tri County while Lucas Lewandowski finished 35th, Ethan Jobman finished 74th, Alex Paxton finished 78th and Ethan Rosenthal finished 85th.

The Fairbury boys were led by Jakolbe Atkins' 38th place finish while Alekz Hunt finished 48th, Koltyn Jacobi finished 54th, Seth Engelman finished 57th, Aiden Novotny finished 60th and Brody Branson finished 63rd, Josiah Engelman finished 107th.

The Beatrice cross country teams will be in action again next Friday when they travel to the Waverly Invite.