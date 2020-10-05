BHS runners compete at Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE -- The Beatrice cross country teams competed in the Syracuse Invite on Friday.

The Beatrice girls finished third at the meet while the boys finished ninth. There were 14 total teams in the race.

Lincoln Pius X won the girls race while Aurora finished runner-up. Plattsmouth won the boys race while Lincoln Pius X finished second and Mount Michael finished third.

Four Lady O runners earned medals at the meet. Josie Frerichs led the way with an 11th place finish while Addison Perrett finished 13th, Cheyne Oates finished 16th and Brianna Brewer finished 17th.

Linda Humble and Mackenzie Holthus rounded out the scoring for the Lady O with finishes of 36th and 49th respectively.

The boys team was led by Jaden Guernsey, who finished in 37th. Evan Coon was not far behind him in 44th and Bryan Price finished 48th.

Asthon Barber finished 49th, Colten Daake finished 50th and Connor Hamilton, who has been battling shin splits, finished 57th.

Every runner on both teams ran their personal best times for the year.