BHS runners compete at Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE -- The Beatrice cross country teams competed in the Syracuse Invite on Friday.
The Beatrice girls finished third at the meet while the boys finished ninth. There were 14 total teams in the race.
Lincoln Pius X won the girls race while Aurora finished runner-up. Plattsmouth won the boys race while Lincoln Pius X finished second and Mount Michael finished third.
Four Lady O runners earned medals at the meet. Josie Frerichs led the way with an 11th place finish while Addison Perrett finished 13th, Cheyne Oates finished 16th and Brianna Brewer finished 17th.
Linda Humble and Mackenzie Holthus rounded out the scoring for the Lady O with finishes of 36th and 49th respectively.
The boys team was led by Jaden Guernsey, who finished in 37th. Evan Coon was not far behind him in 44th and Bryan Price finished 48th.
Asthon Barber finished 49th, Colten Daake finished 50th and Connor Hamilton, who has been battling shin splits, finished 57th.
Every runner on both teams ran their personal best times for the year.
Wilber-Clatonia also competed at the Syracuse Invite and the boys team finished fifth. Tommy Lokken was the individual boys champion with a time of 16:13.74.
In the girls race, Wilber-Clatonia's Lena Eschiti finished 24th and Jessica Martinez finished 47th.
The Fairbury boys finished seventh as a team. Ethan Smith finished 26th, Alex Hunt finished 39th, Riley Wood finished 47th, Alex Buxton finished 55th, Ethan Johnson finished 56th and Connor Heidemann finished 69th.
The Fairbury girls were led by Erica Mosher's 25th place finish while Alissa York finished 39th, Cora Tatro finished 45th, Kacy Starck finished 53rd, Ray Bedlan finished 58th and Eliza Kroeker finished 61st.
Dawson Hoover was Wilber-Clatonia's next best finisher at eighth while Logan Herndon finished 26th, Pedro Hernandez finished 33rd and Gavin Vlcan finished 67th.
The Beatrice cross country teams will be in action again on Thursday when they host the inaugural Trailblazer Conference Meet at Beatrice High School.
They will then compete at districts on Oct. 15 at Concordia College in Seward with a chance to qualify for the state meet on Oct. 23 in Kearney.
