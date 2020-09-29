BHS runners compete at UNK Invite

The Beatrice cross country teams along with several other Sunland teams competed at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite on Monday.

The Beatrice girls team's top finisher was Addison Perrett, who finished 47th out of 133 runners. Cheyne Oates finished 75th, Abby Ware finished 107th, Linda Humble finished 112th and Mackenzie Holthus finished 132nd.

The Beatrice boys cross country team also competed at the UNK Invite. Jaden Guernsey was the top finisher, finishing 110th out of 143 total runners. Connor Hamilton finished 119th while Colten Daake, Ashton Barber and Bryan Price finished 123rd, 124th and 125th respectively. Ian Scheele finished 141st.

The Beatrice teams will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Syracuse Invite.

The Norris boys also competed in the Class B race and finished fourth out of 17 teams.

Zachary Pittman was the top finisher for the Titans, finishing fourth with a time of 17:10.6. Omaha Skutt occupied the top three spots in the individual standings with Ryan Zavadil winning with a time of 16:45.2.

Norris' Tanner Cooper finished 22nd while Ryan Boonstra finished 25th, Alegandro Nelson finished 27th, Noah Pomajzl finished 66th, Evan Schmidt finished 69th and Logan Thurber finished 75th.