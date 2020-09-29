BHS runners compete at UNK Invite

The Beatrice cross country teams along with several other Sunland teams competed at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite on Monday.
The Beatrice girls team's top finisher was Addison Perrett, who finished 47th out of 133 runners. Cheyne Oates finished 75th, Abby Ware finished 107th, Linda Humble finished 112th and Mackenzie Holthus finished 132nd.
The Beatrice boys cross country team also competed at the UNK Invite. Jaden Guernsey was the top finisher, finishing 110th out of 143 total runners. Connor Hamilton finished 119th while Colten Daake, Ashton Barber and Bryan Price finished 123rd, 124th and 125th respectively. Ian Scheele finished 141st.
The Beatrice teams will be in action again on Friday when they travel to the Syracuse Invite.
The Norris boys also competed in the Class B race and finished fourth out of 17 teams.
Zachary Pittman was the top finisher for the Titans, finishing fourth with a time of 17:10.6. Omaha Skutt occupied the top three spots in the individual standings with Ryan Zavadil winning with a time of 16:45.2.
Norris' Tanner Cooper finished 22nd while Ryan Boonstra finished 25th, Alegandro Nelson finished 27th, Noah Pomajzl finished 66th, Evan Schmidt finished 69th and Logan Thurber finished 75th.
The Norris girls finished ninth in the Class B race out of 17 teams. Laci Havlat led the way with a 15th place time of 21:09.4. Libby Gourlay finished 20th, Sophie Talero finished 39th, Stella Hutzler finished 80th, Anna VanBrocklin finished 105th, Jaidy Suarez finished 109th and Ade Tidball finished 114th.
Fairbury competed in the Class C race. The Fairbury boys finished 30th out of 38 teams.
Ethan Smith led the way for the Jeffs with a 96th place finish out of 307 runners while Alexz Hunt finished 108th, Riley Wood finished 159th, Ethan Jonnson finished 214th, and Alex Buxton finished 239th.
The Fairbury girls finished 25th out of 32 teams. Erica Mosher led the way for the Lady Jeffs with a 62nd place finish out of 207 runners. Alissa York finished 118th, Cora Tatro finished 131st, Kacy Stark finished 150th and Ray Bedlan finished 185th.
Freeman and Tri County competed in the Class D races and the Freeman boys finished 11th out of 36 teams. Tri County finished 18th.
The Freeman boys were led by Wes Hevelka, who finished 23rd out of 219 runners. Tandon Buhr finished 32nd, Eli Delhay finished 107th, Colt Young finished 120th, Trent Allen finished 167th,
The Tri County boys were led by Logan Larson, who finished sixth individually. Carter Holtmeier finished 71st, Nick Scheele finished 149th, and Matt Scheele finished 211th.
The Tri County girls finished fifth out of 28 teams in Class D while Freeman finished 17th.
Tri County was led by Hannah Holtmeier, who finished 21st individually out of 160 runners. Ella Crawford finished 27th, Andie Koch finished 29th, Evelyn Baker finished 30th, Taylor Koch finished 58th, Abbie Drewes finished 61st, Aubrey Sluka finished 97th and Skylar Heidemann finished 98th.
Freeman was led by Kailey Otto, who finished 39th individually. Mollie Beekman finished 45th, Riley Bernhardt finished 104th and Abigail Braden finished 116th.
