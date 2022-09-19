BHS runners compete at Waverly Invite

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice cross country teams went on the road Friday to compete at the Waverly Invite.

Both teams finished eighth in the team standings.

The Beatrice girls finished with 117, which put them behind team champion Norris' 17 as well as York (45), Waverly (63), Palmyra (65), Plattsmouth (79), Papillion La Vista (85) and Platteview (104).

Addison Perrett led the way for the Lady O with a 23rd place finish. Josie Frerichs finished 33rd, Macy Holthus finished 34th, Jaedyn Baxa finished 37th, Madyson McAtee finished 39th and Kendall Hein finished 41st.

The Beatrice boys finished eighth in the team standings with 143 points. That put them behind team champion Plattsmouth's 40 as well as Mount Michael (44), Papillion La Vista (48), Norris (48), Waverly (120), Palmyra (120) and Platteview (131).

Josiah Quinones with the top finisher for Beatrice with a 25th place finish. Bryan Price finished 31st, Jaden Guernsey finished 40th, Lucas Frazier finished 47th, Ashton Barber finished 59th and Cole Karlin finished 69th.

The Norris girls, who are the defending Class B State Champions, were led by Ellie Thomas' second place finish. Her time of 20:06.56 was bested only by York's Kassidy Stuckey, who finished with a time of 19:29.91.

Kendall Zavala finished third for the Lady Titans while Atlee Wallman finished fourth. Tanna Petsche finished eighth, Delaney Leyden finished 16th and Eva Douglas finished 45th.

The Norris boys were led by Wyatt Behrens' sixth place finish while Eli Van Brocklin finished seventh, Sam Talero finished 11th, Dalton Weber finished 24th, Cole Bare finished 34th and Revlin Weber finished 37th.

The boys race was won by Mount Michael's Max McCoy, who finished with a time of 17:06.11. Platteview's A.J. Raszler was runner-up with a time of 17:06.38.

The Beatrice cross country teams will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Crete Invite. The Norris cross country teams will be in action again on Tuesday at the Mount Michael Invite.