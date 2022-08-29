BHS runners open season at Norris Invite

FIRTH -- The Beatrice girls and boys cross country teams got their season underway Saturday at the Norris Invite.

The Lady O was able to come away with a sixth place finish in the team standings while the Orangemen finished seventh.

The Beatrice girls finished with a team score of 118, which put them behind team champion Norris' 19 as well as Elkhorn North (42), Omaha Skutt (53), Waverly (75) and Lincoln High (82).

Josie Frerichs finished 24th in the race, which was the top finisher for the Lady O. Kendall Hein finished 39th, Macey Holthus finished 42nd, Jaedyn Baxa finished 45th, Madyson McAtee finished 53rd and Brianna Brewer finished 60th.

The Norris girls, who are the defending Class B State Champions, had four girls finish in the top 10. Ellie Thomas' time of 20:56.19 was good enough for runner-up behind Lincoln High's Kennedy Bartee's time of 10:40.38.

Kendall Zavala finished third for the Lady Titans while Atlee Wallman finished fifth and Hailley Finkner finished ninth. Tanna Petsche came in 21st for Norris while Kennedy Powell finished 23rd.

The Tri County girls finished seventh in the team standings. Isabelle Peters was the top finisher for the Lady Trojans at seventh place while Evelyn Baker finished 30th, Abbie Drewes finished 49th and Kenzie Strein finished 63rd.

The Beatrice boys finished with a team score of 133, putting them behind team champion Omaha Skutt's 14 as well as Norris (35), Elkhorn North (48), Lincoln High (76), Elkhorn (97) and Waverly (112).

Josiah Quinones was Beatrice's top finisher in 21st while Bryan Price was 27th, Jaden Guernsey was 38th, Lucas Frazier was 56th, Ashton Barber was 74th and Cole Karlin was 99th.

Norris' Riley Boonstra was the individual championship with a time of 16:43.08, putting ahead of Omaha Skutt runner Alex Rice's time of 17:04.86.

Sam Talero finished 10th for the Titans while Eli Van Brocklin finished 11th, Wyatt Behrens finished 13th, Cole Bare finished 28th and Nicholas Boon finished 29th.

Tri County finished in eighth place in the team standings. Carter Siems finished 14th, Carter Holtemeier finished 15th, Lucas Lewandoswki finished 57th, Ethan Jobman finished 87th and Ethan Rosenthal finished 96th.

Freeman finished ninth in the team standings. Jobjosiah finished 30th for the Falcons while Wesley Havelka finished 32nd, Braeden Otto finished 76th, Eli Delhay finished 81st and Brady Troxel finished 85th.

The Beatrice cross country team will be in action again on Saturday when they host the Beatrice Invite.