BHS sending 4 runners to state cross country

LEXINGTON -- Beatrice will be sending two girls and two boys to the NSAA State Cross Country Meet next Friday.

Beatrice competed at districts in Lexington on Thursday. The top three teams qualify for state and the top 15 individuals also qualify.

The Orangemen and Lady O fell short of qualifying as a team, but four qualified as individuals.

The Lady O competed in the B-3 district will be sending sophomore Kendall Hein and junior Addison Perrett, who finished 12th and 13th respectively in the individual standings.

The Orangemen, who competed in the B-4 district will be sending sophomore Josiah Quinones and junior Bryan Price, who finished 13th and 15th respectively.

Norris also competed in Lexington and both teams were able to capture district championships.

The Norris girls, who are the defending Class B State Champions, were led by sophomore Kendall Zavala, whose time of 19:43.30 was good enough for an individual district championship.

Junior Ellie Thomas was district runner-up with a time of 19:45.60 and sophomore Atlee Wallman was third with a 19:51.30.

Sophomore Hailley Finkner finished sixth and freshman Kennedy Powell finished ninth. The five medalists will be joined at state by their sixth teammate, senior Delaney Leyden.

The Norris boys were led by junior Riley Boonstra, who was individual district champion with a time of 16:56.30. Junior Wyatt Behrens was runner-up with a time of 17:17 and junior Eli Van Brocklin was third with a time of 17:20.00

Junior Samuel Talero finished eighth for the Titans. The team will be joined by sophomore Cole Bare and Dalton Weber at the state meet.

The Tri County boys also qualified for state as a team. They finished third in the D-1 District Meet hosted by McCool Junction.

Senior Carter Siems was the top finisher for the Trojans. His time of 17:48.07 was good enough for third place. Carter Holtmeier finished 11th in the individual standings.

Siems and Holtmeier will be joined at state by junior Lucas Lewandowski, sophomore Ethan Jobman and freshman Ethan Rosenthal.

Tri County will also be sending two girls to state. Freshman Isabelle Peters finished district runner-up in the D-1 District while junior Evelyn Baker finished 11th.

Freeman will be sending two boys to state. sophomore Josjosiah Muthiani finished seventh at the D-1 District Meet while junior Wesley Havelka finished eighth.

Johnson County Central senior Hayden Husky qualified for state with a 14th place finish in the D-1 District Meet. In the girls race, JCC freshman Madison VanLaningham finished ninth in the individual standings, qualifying her for state.

Pawnee City senior Emily Lytle finished 12th in the D-1 District, which qualifies her for state.

The NSAA State Cross Country Meet is slated for Friday, Oct. 21 at the Kearney Country Club. The Class B boys race is slated for 2:30 p.m. and the Class B Girls race is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The Class D boys race is scheduled for noon and the Class D girls race is scheduled for 1 p.m.