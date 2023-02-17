OMAHA - The Beatrice Orangemen are sending two wrestlers to the state semifinals while the Lady O will be sending one.

Senior Deegan Nelson, who is trying to return to the state finals after finishing runner-up last year, won his first round match by pin in the 195-pound division. He then won a 6-5 decision in his quarterfinal match to reach Friday night's semifinals.

Caden Eggleston won his first round match by pin in the 152-pound division. He then won a narrow 6-5 decision in his quarterfinal match to reach the semis.

For the Beatrice girls, Morgan Maschmann picked up a pinfall win in her first round match of the 115-pound division and then followed that up with a pinfall win in the quarterfinals, stamping her ticket to Friday night's semifinals.

The rest of the Beatrice lineup suffered a loss on Thursday, but will all have chances to navigate the consolation rounds to earn a medal.

Beatrice's Gavin Vanover won his first round match 8-3 in the 120-pound division, but lost his second round match 6-4.

Tristan Reinke won his first round match of the 126-pound division 8-2, but lost an 8-5 decision in the quarterfinals. Talon Belding was able to win a 6-4 sudden victory in his first round match of the 106-pound division, but lost by pinfall in his quarterfinal match.

Kruse Williamson won his first round match 2-1 in the 160-pound division, but lost by pinfall in his quarterfinal match.

Cole Karlin lost a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker in his first round match of the 113-pound division. Collin Mangnall lost a 12-0 major decision in his first round match of the 132-pound division. Merrick Johnson lost by pinfall in his first match of the 170-pound division.

Hayden Richards lost his first round match by pinfall in the 182-pound division. Takeo Glynn lost by pin in his first round match of the 285-pound division.

Autum Bartlett, a returning state medalist for the Beatrice girls, lost a 7-6 decision in her first round match of the 100-pound division.

Norris had four wrestlers competing in the Class B brackets. Joao Croteau won his first round match of the 170-pound division by pin, but lost by pin in his quarterfinal match.

Benjamin Schoenbeck also picked up a first round win by pin in the 182-pound division, but lost his quarterfinal match by pinfall.

Norris' Cooper Bice lost a 7-3 decision in his first match of the 160-pound division. Eric Hall lost a 7-1 decision in the 195-pound division.

Wilber-Clatonia sending two wrestlers to semis

Wilber-Clatonia got two wrestlers into the state semifinals in Class C.

Zaiyahn Ornelas won his first round match of the 106-pound division by pinfall. He then won his quarterfinal match by pin, sending him to the semifinals on Friday.

Iverson Mejia won his first round match of the 132-pound division by pinfall and followed that up with a pinfall win in the quarterfinals to punch his ticket into the semifinals.

Wilber-Clatonia's Grant Eschiti won by pinfall in his first round match of the 113-pound division, but lost his quarterfinal match 4-1, dropping him to the consolation bracket.

Keith Kvasnicka won a 5-3 decision in his first round match of the 285-pound division, but lost his quarterfinal match by pin.

Tri County had five state qualifiers, but fell short of getting any to the semifinals. Cole Spahr won his first round match of the Class C 120-pound division by pinfall, but lost a 6-4 sudden victory in his second round match.

Cooper Stokebrand won his first round match 3-2 in the 170-pound division, but lost his quarterfinal match by pinfall.

Tri County's Jurgen Baker picked up a 5-1 win in his first match of the 182-pound division. Baker lost his quarterfinal match by pinfall.

Cael Washburn lost a 9-0 decision in his first round match of the 195-pound division. James Kerns lost a 4-3 decision in his first round match of the 220-pound division.

Fairbury's Schramm back in state semis

Fairbury's Makena Schramm, a defending state runner-up, won her first round match of the girls 190-pound division by pinfall. She then won her quarterfinal match by pinfall, punching her ticket to Friday night's semifinals.

The Fairbury boys had six qualifiers. Connor Gerths won his first round match of the Class C 145-pound division 2-0, but lost his quarterfinal match by pinfall.

Fairbury's Gavin Gerths lost a 22-5 technical fall in his first round match of the 113-pound division. Spencer Weers lost his first round match of the 126-pound division by pinfall.

Dalton VanLaningham lost his first round match by pinfall in the 132-pound division. Riley Arner lost his first round match 2-0 in the 160-pound division. Drake Richtarik lost his first round match by pin in the 285-pound division.

JCC's Prado advances to semis

Johnson County Central will have one of its three girl state qualifiers in Friday night's semifinals.

Jocelyn Prado got a pinfall win in her first round match of the 100-pound division before knocking off previously undefeated Payton Thiele of Louisville to reach the semifinals.

JCC's Alejandra Reyes won her first round match of the 105-pound division by pinfall, but lost her quarterfinal match by pinfall. Rita Ceballos won her fist round match of the 145-pound division by pinfall, but also lost her quarterfinal match.

The JCC boys had one state qualifier. Levi Boardman lost his first round match of the Class C 138-pound division 10-4.

Wymore Southern's lone qualifier, Austin Forney, lost his first round match by pinfall in the Class C 138-pound division.

HTRS' Andy Maloley lost a 2-1 decision in his first round match of the Class C 195-pound division.

In Class D, Meridian's JD Adam won and 8-6 sudden victory his first round match of the 145-pound division, but lost an 8-1 decision in his quarterfinal match.

Meridian's Jackson Huls lost his first round match by pinfall in the 145-pound division. Both Adam and Huls will wrestle in the consolation rounds on Friday to try and earn a medal.

The NSAA State Meet is scheduled to resume on Friday and conclude on Saturday.