BHS softball falls to Bennington

The Beatrice softball team fell to Bennington 12-3 Thursday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
Bennington scored one run in the second inning and two runs in the third inning to take an early 3-0 lead. They then scored three runs in the fifth inning before dealing a big blow to the Lady O in the sixth inning when they added six more runs, extending their lead to 12-0.
Beatrice managed to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it wouldn't be enough to extend the game.
Beatrice's really in that sixth inning started when Rylee Pangborn led off with a walk. She scored when Riley Schwisow connected for a two run home run.
Later in the inning,with two outs, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Morgan Mahoney both reached on an error. Avery Barnard's RBI single brought in Beatrice's third run.
Beatrice had 11 hits in the game. Schwisow had a home run, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Mahoney and Barnard had two singles each while Reganne Henning, Tavia Hausman, Pangborn, Lani Workman and Vanschoiack had a single each.
Panghorn pitched the first four innings for the Lady O while Schwisow pitched the final two innings. Beatrice's defense had three errors in the game.
Bennington had 15 hits in the game, including two home runs. They committed two errors on defense.
Beatrice falls to 3-4 on the season and will be in action again on Saturday when they play in the Lincolnd East Tournament. They will be at home again on Tuesday when they host Wahoo.
Other Sunland scores
Bishop Neumann 14, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Fairbury 10, Adams Central 9
Fairbury 21, Ord 0
Falls City 14, Southern 5
Freeman 6, Weeping Water 0
