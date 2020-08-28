BHS softball falls to Bennington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beatrice softball team fell to Bennington 12-3 Thursday night at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

Bennington scored one run in the second inning and two runs in the third inning to take an early 3-0 lead. They then scored three runs in the fifth inning before dealing a big blow to the Lady O in the sixth inning when they added six more runs, extending their lead to 12-0.

Beatrice managed to score three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but it wouldn't be enough to extend the game.

Beatrice's really in that sixth inning started when Rylee Pangborn led off with a walk. She scored when Riley Schwisow connected for a two run home run.

Later in the inning,with two outs, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Morgan Mahoney both reached on an error. Avery Barnard's RBI single brought in Beatrice's third run.

Beatrice had 11 hits in the game. Schwisow had a home run, a single, two RBI's and a run scored. Mahoney and Barnard had two singles each while Reganne Henning, Tavia Hausman, Pangborn, Lani Workman and Vanschoiack had a single each.

Panghorn pitched the first four innings for the Lady O while Schwisow pitched the final two innings. Beatrice's defense had three errors in the game.