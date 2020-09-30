BHS softball sweeps Platteview triangular

WAVERLY -- Jaidyn Vanschoiack's walk off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave Beatrice a 9-8 win over Waverly Tuesday afternoon at Platteview.

That hit capped a wild finish that saw Waverly score six runs in the top of the top of the seventh to take a 8-6 lead.

Avery Barnard kept Beatrice's hopes alive in the bottom of the seventh with a one out triple. Riley Schwisow followed that up with a game tying home run to make it 8-8.

With two outs, Rylee Pangborn singled and eventually scored on Vanschoiack's game winner, giving the Lady O the 9-8 win.

Schwisow's home run was just one of three in the game. Pangborn and Reganne Henning also went deep for the Lady O.

Pangborn had a double and a single in addition to her home run while Schwisow added a single to her home run. Vanschoiack had three singles, Barnard had a triple and a single and Lucy DeBoer had a single.

Pangborn pitched 6.1 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out six and walking none. Riley Schwisow pitched one third of an inning.

Beatrice also played Platteview on Tuesday and won that game 12-4.