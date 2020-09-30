BHS softball sweeps Platteview triangular

WAVERLY -- Jaidyn Vanschoiack's walk off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave Beatrice a 9-8 win over Waverly Tuesday afternoon at Platteview.
That hit capped a wild finish that saw Waverly score six runs in the top of the top of the seventh to take a 8-6 lead.
Avery Barnard kept Beatrice's hopes alive in the bottom of the seventh with a one out triple. Riley Schwisow followed that up with a game tying home run to make it 8-8.
With two outs, Rylee Pangborn singled and eventually scored on Vanschoiack's game winner, giving the Lady O the 9-8 win.
Schwisow's home run was just one of three in the game. Pangborn and Reganne Henning also went deep for the Lady O.
Pangborn had a double and a single in addition to her home run while Schwisow added a single to her home run. Vanschoiack had three singles, Barnard had a triple and a single and Lucy DeBoer had a single.
Pangborn pitched 6.1 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out six and walking none. Riley Schwisow pitched one third of an inning.
Beatrice also played Platteview on Tuesday and won that game 12-4.
The Lady O had 20 hits in the game, four of which came off the bat of Barnard. She had four singles, three RBI's and a run scored. Riley Schwisow had a triple, a double, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored while Mahoney had three singles and two runs scored.
Laney Workman had three singles and an RBI. Vanschoiack had a double, a single, an RBI and two runs scored. Delanie Roedere had a home run while Henning, Tavia Hausman, Pangborn and Lucy DeBoer had a single each.
Riley Schwisow pitched all seven innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out six and walking one.
Beatrice improves to 15-9 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Plattsmouth.
Other Sunland scores
Centennial 6, Southern 1
Southern 4, Cozad 2
Freeman 12, Raymond Central 1
Norris 12, Fairbury 2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!