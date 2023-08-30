WAHOO -- The Beatrice softball team almost climbed out of a 7-0 hole against Wahoo, but came up just short.

The Lady O, ranked No. 8 in Class B, fell to No. 5 Wahoo 7-6 Tuesday night in Wahoo.

Wahoo scored three runs in the first inning and four runs in the third inning to build a 7-0 lead.

Beatrice got one run back in the top of the fourth inning. Three consecutive singles by Paisley Belding, Tatum Tempelmeyer and Jordyn Vanschoiack and a ground out by Haley Loomis led to the run, making it 7-1.

The Lady O then rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to get within one. Brooke Gleason started the inning off with a solo home run to make it 7-2.

Delanie Roeder and Callie Schwisow followed that up with back-to-back singles. Belding's RBI single made it 7-3.

Tempelemeyer's then came through with a two-RBI single to make it 7-5. After two outs were then recorded, Loomis would get a two-out RBI double to make it 7-6.

The Beatrice offense would only get one runner on base in the final two innings, though, as Wahoo would hold on for the 7-6 win.

Layla Boyko pitched all six innings for Beatrice, giving up seven runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out six and walking none. Beatrice's defense committed two errors.

Offensively, Beatrice had 11 hits. Tempelmeyer had a double and a single while Belding had two singles. Gleason had a home run, Loomis had a double and Tana Antons, Roeder, Schwisow, Vanschoiack and Brooklyn Carlson had a single each.

Beatrice is now 3-3 on the season and will host Ashland-Greenwood on Thursday. The first pitch for the varsity game is tentatively scheduled to 6:30 p.m. at Hannibal Park.

Southern gets walk-off win

The Southern Lady Raiders scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to beat Blue River 2-1 Tuesday night in Blue Springs.

With the score tied 1-1, Savannah Mason would lead off the bottom of the seventh with a single. After an out was recorded, Maddie Rosebaugh would bunt and reach on an error, putting runners at second and third.

The second out was then recorded, but Gabby Long's RBI single brought in the winning run.

Karrigan Henrichs pitched all seven innings for Southern, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out 14 and walking one.

Southern is now 3-4 on the season and will host Fillmore Centra/Exeter-Milligan on Thursday.

Freeman routs Falls City

Kloey Johnson had a home run, a double, two singles, six RBI's and three runs scored in Freeman's 14-2 win over Ashland-Greenwood Tuesday night.

Courtney Holiday also had a big day at the plate. She had a double, a single, two RBI's and three runs scored.

Sydney Lenners pitched two innings, giving up no runs on no hits while striking out five and walking two. Bekah Delhay also pitched an inning for the Falcons.

Freeman is now 5-1 on the season and will host Malcolm on Thursday.

Sunland softball scores Blair 10, Norris 2 Crete 11, Fairbury 1 Milford 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0