BHS teams fall at North Platte Tourney

NORTH PLATTE -- The Beatrice boys and girls basketball teams both suffered defeats Tuesday in the first round of the North Platte Holiday Tournament.

In a rematch of last year's state championship game, the Class B No. 10 Elkhorn boys team defeated No. 2 Beatrice 45-35.

In the first quarter, Luke Feist scored two early baskets for Beatrice and Dominik Salazar also had a basket, but Beatrice trailed 9-6 after the quarter was over.

The Orangemen opened the second quarter on a 9-3 run with Tucker Timmerman scoring all nine of those points. After a basket by Elkhorn, Elliot Jurgens knocked down a three pointer at the end of the quarter to make it 18-14 at the half.

The Antlers would outscore Beatrice 13-2 in the third quarter to build a 27-20 lead. Timmerman had Beatrice's only two points in the quarter.

Elkhorn then opened the fourth quarter on a 6-2 run to make it 33-22.

With the score 38-27, Beatrice would dwindle their deficit to five after a put back basket by Feist, a basket by Shelton Crawford and a jumper by Jurgens, making it 38-33.

Elkhorn finished the game on a 7-2 run, though, making the final score 45-35.

Timmerman led the way for Beatrice with 17 points while Feist had seven and Salazar, Crawford and Crew Meints had two points each.

The Beatrice boys fall to 5-2 on the season and will now play in a consolation game at 3 p.m. on Wednesday against the loser of North Platte and Platteview.

The Lady O basketball team struggled with their outside shooting in a 36-29 loss to Elkhorn in their first round of the North Platte Holiday Tournament.

With the loss, the Lady O will play in a consolation game at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against Platteview.

Elkhorn jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter against Beatrice before Addie Hatcliff scored four straight points and Chelsea Leners knocked down a three pointer to give the Lady O a 7-4 lead after one quarter.

Elkhorn scored the first seven points of the second quarter to take a 11-7 lead, but Beatrice finished the quarter strong again. Mahoney scored on a fast break lay up and then, a steal by Hatcliff led to a basket by Ellie Jurgens at the end of the second quarter to make it 11-11 at the half.

The Lady Antlers scored the first seven points of the third quarter to open an 18-11 lead. A three point play by Jurgens and a basket by Riley Schwisow made it 18-16. A free throw from Elkhorn and a free throw from Kiera Busboom made it 19-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Elkhorn immediately extended their lead to 23-17 in the fourth quarter. A jumper by Avery Barnard made it a four point game, but five straight points from Elkhorn made it 28-18.

A take by Hatcliff and two free throws by Leners made it 28-23, but Elkhorn score eight of the next 10 points to make it 36-24. They would hold on for the 36-29 win.

Hatcliff led the way for Beatrice with six points while Leners, Jurgens and Schwisow had five points each. Breanna Chapman had three points, Morgan Mahoney and Barnard had two points each and Busboom had one point.

The Beatrice girls are now 3-2 on the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.