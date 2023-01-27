BHS teams fall in conference semifinals

The Beatrice basketball teams both battled hard in their Trailblazer Conference semifinal games Thursday night, but came up just short.

The Beatrice girls were trying to avenge their only loss of the year against Malcolm and the two teams were tied going into the fourth quarter, but Malcolm was able to prevail 42-37.

Lady O Coach Jalen Weeks said he was happy with how his team played for the most part.

"I thought we played well especially on defense," Weeks said. "We just had too many turnovers on offense."

The Beatrice girls jumped out to an 11-8 lead in the first quarter, but Malcolm took a 19-17 lead at half time. The game was tied 33-33 after three quarters before Malcolm outscored Beatrice 9-4 in the fourth quarter to win 47-37.

Riley Schwisow led the way for Beatrice with 13 points while Addie Hatcliff had 10, Ellie Jurgens had eight, Kiera Busboom had four and Avery Barnard had two.

The Beatrice girls (12-2) will play in a third place game Saturday at 1 p.m. against Platteview at Wahoo High School.

The Beatrice boys were trying to avenge their two losses to Platteview and came close. They lost 47-46 in double overtime.

The Orangemen trailed Platteview 12-8 after the first quarter and trailed 20-17 at the half. Platteview led 30-23 after three quarters, but Beatrice would win the fourth quarter 16-9 to tie the game 39-39.

Both teams scored five points in the first overtime, but Platteview outscored Beatrice 3-2 in the second overtime to get the 47-46 win.

Beatrice had the ball down one with a chance to win. Shelton Crawford drove into the lane and received contact from a Platteview defender, but there was no whistle. Platteview got the ball and dribbled the time out.

Connor Millikan scored 31 points for Platteview. In doing so, Millikan set the all time Class B scoring record of 2,362 points, surpassing Fairbury's Bob Siegel, set in 1973.

The Beatrice boys (8-6) will play in a third place game against Malcolm on Saturday at Wahoo High School. That game will follow the Beatrice girls game.

Sunland hoops scores Girls LEWISTON 63, TRI COUNTY 45 Tri County 13 9 10 13 -- 45 Lewiston 22 12 14 15 -- 63 Lewiston - Anderson 4, K Sanders 24, Dekoning 2, Weyers 24, M Sanders 9 Tri County -- DNR FAIRBURY 42, JCC 32 Fairbury 8 9 10 15 -- 42 JCC 8 5 5 14 -- 32 Fairbury -- DNR JCC -- DNR FREEMAN 32, WILBER-CLATONIA 24 Wilber-Clatonia 9 2 5 8 -- 24 Freeman 10 14 2 6 -- 32 Wilber-Clatonia - DNR Freeman -- DNR MERIDIAN 39, BDS 34 Meridian 3 10 10 16 -- 39 BDS 8 9 7 10 -- 34 Meridian - Pribyl 2, Stewart 3, Filip 1, Hofstetter 3, Ward 6, Sobotka 16, Dimas 8 Boys FREEMAN 57, WILBER-CLATONIA 29 Wilber-Clatonia 8 5 8 8 -- 29 Freeman 18 21 16 2 -- 57 Wilber-Clatonia - DNR Freeman -- DNR JCC 71, FAIRBURY 60 Fairbury 6 17 16 21 -- 60 JCC 16 18 17 20 -- 71 Fairbury - DNR JCC -- DNR