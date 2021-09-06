BHS teams finish runner-up at home invite

The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams finished runner-up at their home invite Saturday morning at Beatrice High School.

The Lady O finished with 38 points, which put them behind team champion Norris, who finished with 10 points. Waverly was third with 50 and Falls City was fourth with 67.

The Beatrice boys finished with 46 points, which put them behind team champion Norris' 35 points. Waverly was third with 52, Wilber-Clatonia was fourth with 85 and Catheral Lincoln was fifth with 100. Syracuse and Falls City finished sixth and seventh.

Madeline Swanson was the top individual finisher for the Lady O. Her time of 21:08 was good enough for sixth place. Josie Frerichs was ninth with a time of 22:04.71.

Addison Perrett finished 14th, Kendall Hein finished 17th, Macey Holthus finished 25th and Jaedyn Baxa finished 30th.

Norris occupied the top five spots in the girls race. Kendall Zavala was the individual champion with a time of 20:01.69 while Ellie Thomas was runner-up with a time of 20:10.08.