BHS teams finish runner-up at home invite

The Beatrice boys and girls cross country teams finished runner-up at their home invite Saturday morning at Beatrice High School.
The Lady O finished with 38 points, which put them behind team champion Norris, who finished with 10 points. Waverly was third with 50 and Falls City was fourth with 67.
The Beatrice boys finished with 46 points, which put them behind team champion Norris' 35 points. Waverly was third with 52, Wilber-Clatonia was fourth with 85 and Catheral Lincoln was fifth with 100. Syracuse and Falls City finished sixth and seventh.
Madeline Swanson was the top individual finisher for the Lady O. Her time of 21:08 was good enough for sixth place. Josie Frerichs was ninth with a time of 22:04.71.
Addison Perrett finished 14th, Kendall Hein finished 17th, Macey Holthus finished 25th and Jaedyn Baxa finished 30th.
Norris occupied the top five spots in the girls race. Kendall Zavala was the individual champion with a time of 20:01.69 while Ellie Thomas was runner-up with a time of 20:10.08.
Laci Havlat was third for the Lady Titans with a time of 20:22.65 and Hailley Finkner finished fourth with a time of 21:08.19. Atlee Wallman finished fifth with a time of 21:08.51 and Sophie Talero rounded out the Titan lineup with a seventh place time of 21:15.46.
Tri County had three runners in the girls race. Evelyn Baker finished 13th, Kenzie Strein finished 16th and Abbie Drewes finished 32nd.
For Wilber-Clatonia, Alexa Landeros finished 51st and Jessica Martinez finished 52nd.
The Beatrice boys cross country team was led by Jaden Guernsey, who finished with a ninth place time of 18:55.46. Bryan Price finished 12th for the Orangemen while Josiah Quinones finished 20th, Ashton Barber finished 31st, Evan Coon finished 34th and Jacob Baehr finished 44th.
Norris occupied the top two individual spots in the boys race. Zach Pittman was the individual champion with a first place time of 17:50.85 while Eli Van Brocklin finished runner-up with a time of 18:09.47.
Tanner Cooper finished fourth for the Titans with a time of 18:24.75, Same Talero finished fifth with a time of 18:37.72, Noah Pomajzl finished seventh with a time of 18:51.42 and Mason Carslon finished 15th with a time of 19:12.55.
Tri County was led by Carter Siems, who finished with a third place time of 18:20.32. Lucas Lewandowski finished 51st for the Trojans while Ethan Jobman finished 60th and Alex Paxton finished 66th.
Logan Herndon led the Wilber-Clatonia boys with a 19th place finish while Pedro Hernandez finished 28th and Roberto Torres finished 70th.