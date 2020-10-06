BHS tennis hosts Nebraska City, Ralston

The Beatrice boys tennis team wrapped up their home schedule on Monday with duals against Nebraska City and Ralston at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
The No. 1 doubles team of Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner had a nice day, picking up 8-0 wins in both of their matches.
"These two played relaxed and just had a great time," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. "It was nice to see them truly enjoy their last time competing on Hannibal courts."
The No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner also picked up two wins. They beat Nebraska City 8-2 before beating Ralston 8-0.
"These two had a nice outing again," Dittbrenner said. "With a few more small things to work out, they are playing well heading into these last two weeks."
At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff picked up an 8-3 win over Ralston, but lost 8-1 to Nebraska City.
"It was good to see Carson feeling better and back at full strength," Saathoff said. "He has a few more things we need to work on before next week, but he still has some time."
At No. 1 singles, Connor Kelley lost his two matches 8-0 and 8-2.
"Nebraska City picked up an exchange student from Italy this year and he is really good," Dittbrenner said. "Connor has seen him twice in four days. It will be important for him to take what he has gained from these two matches and use it as fuel going forward."
Dittbrenner said Monday's dual was a nice finish to some strong varsity careers.
"We had great weather, lots of loyal fans and solid tennis being played," Dittbrenner said. "I am really proud of how these nine seniors have led this team this year during a stressful time. They have been fun, competitive and eager to get better. Beatrice tennis will seriously miss their nine distinct personalities and what each has brought to the team."
Beatrice also hosted the Beatrice Invite on Saturday. The team finished second to Nebraska City.
Both doubles teams won championships during the tournament. The No .1 team of Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner went 5-0, defeating Crete 8-1, Waverly 8-4, Nebraska City 8-3 and South Sioux City 8-3. In the championship, they beat Lexington 8-5.
"This was a pretty fun day for these tow seniors," Dittbrenner said. "I am glad to see the hard work of their last four years pay off. It also marked Colt's 75th career win, which is a nice milestone for him."
The No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner also went 5-0, defeating Crete 8-0, Nebraska City 8-0, South Sioux City 8-0 and Waverly 8-0. They won their championship match against Lexington 8-4
"This senior/freshman combination might have been somewhat unexpected, but it is working really well and I a excited to see how these two progress in the next two weeks," Dittbrenner said.
Connor Kelley went 1-4 at No. 1 singles and Carson Saathoff went 2-3 at No. 2 singles at the Beatrice Invite.
Beatrice will be in action again will be Friday when they travel to McCook.
