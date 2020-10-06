BHS tennis hosts Nebraska City, Ralston

The Beatrice boys tennis team wrapped up their home schedule on Monday with duals against Nebraska City and Ralston at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

The No. 1 doubles team of Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner had a nice day, picking up 8-0 wins in both of their matches.

"These two played relaxed and just had a great time," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner. "It was nice to see them truly enjoy their last time competing on Hannibal courts."

The No. 2 doubles team of Max Meyer and Ty Dittbrenner also picked up two wins. They beat Nebraska City 8-2 before beating Ralston 8-0.

"These two had a nice outing again," Dittbrenner said. "With a few more small things to work out, they are playing well heading into these last two weeks."

At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff picked up an 8-3 win over Ralston, but lost 8-1 to Nebraska City.

"It was good to see Carson feeling better and back at full strength," Saathoff said. "He has a few more things we need to work on before next week, but he still has some time."

At No. 1 singles, Connor Kelley lost his two matches 8-0 and 8-2.