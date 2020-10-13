BHS tennis team wraps up regular season

MCCOOK -- The Beatrice boys tennis team traveled to McCook on Saturday for the McCook Invite.

At No. 1 singles, Connor Kelley went 3-1 losing only to McCook's undefeated No. 1 players. He defeated both Gering and North Platte in tie breaks and beat Adams Central 6-3, 6-1.

"He had a great outing playing patient and staying positive," said Beatrice Coach Karen Dittbrenner.

At No. 2 singles, Carson Saathoff lost to McCook's No. 2 player and in a tiebreak to North Platte 10-12.

"Carson was pushed today and found out that by changing up his style of play going baseline to baseline and moving his opponent offered him many more opportunities to watch his opponent make the error," Dittbrenner said. "If he continues this strategy, he will likely see more of the same success."

At No. 1 doubles, Connor Freitag and Colt Dittbrenner went 3-1, losing to McCook.

"This was not the outing these two needed playing tentatively without any confidence," Dittbrenner said. "These two teams are much more evenly matched than the score shows, they just need to get after it,"

That No. 1 doubles beat North Platte 6-1, 6-4, Adams Central 6-1, 6-4 and Gering 6-1, 6-0.