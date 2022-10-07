BHS tennis wins 3 straight duals

RALSTON -- The Beatrice boys tennis team beat a pair of conference foes in a triangular on Monday at Ralston before winning at Waverly on Tuesday.

Beatrice won seven of their eight matches in the triangular at Ralston. Head coach Karen Dittbrenner said a last-minute change in their lineup has appeared to be a positive move for the team.

Jacoby Hamm remained as the team's No. 1 singles player and he defeated Nebraska City 6-4, 6-3.

"This was a re-match from Friday's invite and it would have been easy for Jacoby to come out flat or over confident," Dittrbenner said. "But he came out and played a solid game and got the win."

In his second match, Hamm defeated Ralston 7-5, 6-0.

"After going down 1-4, Jacoby started playing his game and dictating the style of play and won 12 of the next 13 games to finish the match over a very athletic kid," Dittbrenner said. "These wins were huge for Jacoby to even his season record, which will help him get a better spot for state seedings."

Nolan Marlatt and Jordan Zhang teamed up to play No. 1 doubles. Zhang played doubles all year last year and picked up a win at state, so Dittbrenner felt it was important for him to team with Marlatt and go out and play good tennis.

The duo lost their first match to a good Nebraska City team 6-0, 6-1.

"The team is quick, very solid at the net and great servers," Dittbrenner said. "While there were flashes of great tennis, Jordan and Nolan could never really get anything going or string together enough points to take a game."

In their second match, they defeated a scrappy young Ralston team 6-0, 6-1

"It was great for Nolan and Jordan to get this win and leave the day 1-1," Dittbrenner said.

After spending most of the season at doubles, Michael Roschewski moved back to his season opening invite spot at No. 2 singles. He adjusted well to singles play and won his first match over Nebraska City 6-3, 6-1.

"Michael played confident, solid tennis," Dittbrenner said. "His serving, which has been a struggle at different points of the season, was strong and became a great weapon for him."

In his second match, Roschewski came from behind to win in a tiebreak. He lost the first set 5-7, but won the second set 6-3, meaning the winner would be determined in a tiebreak set.

"Michael played controlled tennis and came out on top 7-4," Dittbrenner said. "This set Michael up with a 3-3 overall record and also looking good heading into the last 11 matches of the season."

Ty Dittbrenner and Deighton Norris paired together for the first time in No. 2 doubles and got off to a great start. They defeated the duo from Nebraska City 6-4, 6-4.

"This team had previously beaten our other No. 2's, so this was a nice first win together," Dittbrenner said.

In the second match, they defeated Ralston 6-0, 6-1.

"This team is very young and does not have the tennis experience of our two guys," Dittbrenner said. "It was nice for them to work on a few things and just gel as a new team."

Beatrice followed the two wins on Monday with a win over Waverly on Tuesday on the road. The No. 2 doubles team of Norris and Dittbrenner won 8-3.

"(Norris and Dittbrenner) dropped the first two games and dug a bit of a hole but when they got going, they never looked back," Dittbrenner said. "This team has ton of potential they just need to grow up as teammates very quickly."

At No. 3 doubles, Hamm and Roschewski paired up to win 8-3.

"This was a nice win because (Hamm and Roschewski) had never worked together in a match before," Dittbrenner said.

Going into singles with a 2-1 lead, Beatrice would need three of the remaining six matches to win the dual. Waverly would pick up wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to take a 3-2 lead in the dual.

Ty Dittbrenner then picked up an 8-1 in at No. 3 singles playing against a kid he played three times last year. At No. 4 singles, Nolan Marlatt played a solid match and picked up the win with a tie break.

"This was Nolan's last singles match of his tennis career so I am glad he was able to go out and get the win," Dittbrenner siad.

Beatrice needed to win just one of the final two matches to secure the victory. Waverly won the No. 6 singles match, tying it 4-4, which mean it came down to the No. 5 singles match, which Jordan Zhang won.

"Jordan Zhang played the best match of his season trading hard hit for hard hit," Dittbrenner said. "His serving was solid and his head game was exceptional. Jordan truly looked like he was enjoying his final singles match of his career and his 8-3 effort secured the win for the final dual of the season."

The Orangemen finish their dual season with a 5-3 record. They will wrap up their regular season at the Kearney Catholic Invite on Saturday before competing at the NSAA State Tournament in Lincoln Oct. 13-14.