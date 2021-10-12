BHS tennis wraps up regular season

KEARNEY -- The Beatrice boys tennis team wrapped up their regular season at a tournament in Kearney.

It was the final tune-up for the team before competing in the Class B State Tournament starting on Thursday.

At No. 1 singles, Carson Saathoff went 1-5 on the day with his win coming over Gering 8-4. The No. 1 doubles team of Jacoby Hamm and Jordan Zhang went 2-4 on the day. They picked up wins over Gering 8-0 and North Platte 8-5.

The No. 2 doubles team of Conner Bruner and Tagg Deboer went 3-3 on the day with a 9-7 win over North Platte, an 8-4 win over Scottsbluff and an 8-3 win over Gering.

No. 2 singles player Ty Dittbrenner went 4-2 on the day with an 8-5 win over Gering, a tiebreak win over North Platte, a 9-7 win over Scottsbluff and an 8-2 win over Lexington.

The State Tournament is set to begin Thursday morning at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Carson Saathoff will get things started when he plays No. 1 singles against Gering, the same player he beat on Saturday. With a win, he will play the No. 1 seed from Mount Michael.

Ty Dittbrenner will be the No. 8 seed in No. 2 singles and he will open against Brownell Talbot/Concordia -- a player he hasn't faced this season. With a win, he'll play the winner of Nebraska City/Ralston, both of whom Dittbrenner has played.

At No. 1 doubles, Jordan Zhang and Jacoby Hamm will play York, which is a team they have not played together against. With a win, they will play the No. 1 seed from McCook, who they faced on Saturday.

At No. 2 doubles, Conner Bruner and Tagg Deboer are the No. 8 seed and will play Omaha Roncalli. With a win, they will play the winner of Scottsbluff/Brownell Talbot-Concordia, both of which they've played previously.

To make it to the medal rounds on Friday, individuals will have to pick up two wins on Thursday.

