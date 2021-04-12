BHS track competes at Waverly

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice track and field teams traveled to the Waverly Invite on Friday.
The girls team finished fourth out of 12 teams after scoring a total of 69 points. Waverly won the girls meet with 113 points, Norris was second with 90 poits and Elkhorn North was third with 77 points.
Morgan Mahoney had another good day for the Lady O. She finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.52 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.19.
Avery Barnard also earned two medals on the day. She finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.97 while finishing third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.41.
Addie Hatcliff finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:43.77 while Mak Hatcliff finished seventh in the same race with a time of 5:50.49.
In the field events, Jaelynne Kosmos finished second in the long jump with a jump of 16-01 while Riley Schwisow finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 32-10.5.
Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 105-01 and Makayla Hornbeak finished eighth in the high jump with a jump of 4-08.
The 400-relay team of Schwisow, Barnard, Delanie Roeder and Mahoney finished second with a time of 52.42 while the 3,200-relay team of Addie Hatcliff, Mak Hatcliff, Chelsea Leners and Jaiden Coudeyras finished seventh with a time of 11:05.44.
The Beatrice boys team had three individual medalists. Jackson Zhang finished third in the discus with a throw of 137-06 while Hunter Weirich finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 129-10. Preston Witulski finished fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 11-6.
The 3,200-relay team of Cole Maschmann, Jacoby Hamm, Dawson Loomis and Evan Coon finished eighth with a time of 9:37.74.
The Beatrice track and field team will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Syracuse Invite.
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL RESULTS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Hastings 99, Waverly 97, Bennington 85, Norris 75, Seward 57, Wahoo 38, Auburn 35, Lincoln Christian 34, York 34, Crete 33, Elkhorn North 32, Ralston 26, Beatrice 15.
TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mostek, Bennington, :11.01; 2. Armatys, Waverly, :11.08; 3. Weidner, Hastings, :11.32; 200--1. Weidner, Hastings, :22.56; 2. Mostek, Bennington, :22.91; 3. Nauert, Hastings, :22.93; 400--1. Olbrich, Bennington, :52.00; 2. Schanou, Seward, :52.55; 3. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :52.65; 800--1. Cooper, Norris, 2:02.36; 2. Eckhardt, Hastings, 2:02.91; 3. Ochsner, Hastings, 2:06.83; 1,600--1. Welsh, Hastings, 4:42.39; 2. Lopez, Hastings, 4:45.19; 3. McGerr, Christian, 4:45.49; 3,200--1. Welsh, Hastings, 10:03.47; 2. Pinneo, York, 10:14.51; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 10:35.69; 110 hurdles--1. Wingrove, Waverly, :15.44; 2. Krieser, Crete, :15.53; 3. Harms, Waverly, :15.62; 300 hurdles--1. Horner, Elkhorn North, :42.28; 2. Medill, Norris, :42.72; 3. Krieser, Crete, :42.89; 400 relay--1. Hastings (Shoemaker, Weidner, Smith, Nauert) :44.14 (ties meet record, 44:14, Crete, 2019), 2. Bennington :44.81; 3. Waverly :45.20; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Murray, Hoos, Wingrove, Heffelfinger) 3:37.08; 2. Norris 3:38.40; 3. Hastings 3:39.51; 3,200 relay--1. Christian (Feauto, McGerr, Fisher, Hohlen) 8:43.23; 2. Waverly 8:58.31; 3. Wahoo 8:59.19;
high jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 6-0; 2. Medill, Norris, 6-0; 3. Creech, Hastings, 5-10; long jump--1. Wells, Ralston, 22-2¼; 2. Mostek, Bennington, 21-7¼; 3. Rice, Norris, 20-9¼; triple jump--1. Frary, Auburn, 44-8¾; 2. Wells, Ralston, 44-1; 3. Wingrove, Waverly, 41-9; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 13-6; 2. Unruh, Auburn, 13-0; 3. Robinson, Wahoo, 12-6; shot put--1. Dickey, Seward, 48-8; 2. Kastens, Waverly, 44-1; 3. Collingham, York, 43-5½; discus--1. Dickey, Seward, 159-2 (meet record, former record, 154-0, Miesbach, Waverly, 2016); 2. Hoos, Waverly, 143-2; 3. Zhang, Beatrice, 137-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 113, Norris 90, Elkhorn North 77, Beatrice 69, Seward 65, York 55, Bennington 43, Wahoo 43, Hastings 39, Lincoln Christian 27, Auburn 22, Crete 19.
100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.52; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.59; 3. Wade, Bennington, :12.69; 200--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.19; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :26.26; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :27.41; 400--1. Persinger, Waverly, 1:02.30; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, 1:02.61; 3. Sachs, Elkhorn North, 1:04.97; 800--1. Hirschfield, York, 2:24.58; 2. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:26.31; 3. Calderon, Bennington, 2:27.99; 1,600--1. Thomas, Norris, 5:42.19; 2. Daniell, Christian, 5:43.40; 3. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:43.77; 3,200--1. Stuckey, York, 11:46.24; 2. Portwine, York, 11:52.46; 3. Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 12:05.14; 100 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :15.40; 2. Kratochvil, Seward, :16.81; 3. Sealey, Hastings, :16.99; 300 hurdles--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, :47.63; 2. Sealey, Hastings, :50.43; 3. Adam, Crete, :51.18; 400 relay – 1. Waverly (Shepard, Persinger, Qualset, Hartweg) :52.30; 2. Beatrice :52.42; 3. Hastings :53.38; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Hartweg, Qualset, Persinger, Lauenstein) 4:14.75; 2. Elkhorn North 4:19.80; 3. York 4:30.25; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Waldo, Rourke, Benker, Lange) 10:28.26; 2. Seward 10:38.15; 3. Christian 10:41.25;
high jump--1. Lauenstein, Waverly, 5-2; 2. Anibal, Bennington, 5-2; 3. Emerson, Wahoo, 5-0; long jump – 1. Bredthauer, Norris, 16-10; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 16-1; 3. Ringler, Seward, 15-11½; triple jump--1. Williams, Norris, 34-2; 2. Greenfield, Wahoo, 33-11¼; 3. Schwisow, Beatrice, 32-10½; pole vault--1. Driewer, York, 10-9; 2. Bishop, Elkhorn North, 10-0; 3. Hartweg, Waverly, 10-0; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 38-8¼; 2. Darnell, Auburn, 36-5; 3. Osterhaus, Norris, 36-0; discus--1. Lindgren, Wahoo, 125-8; 2. Viger, Seward, 114-0; 3. Lambert, Auburn, 105-2.