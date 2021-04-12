BHS track competes at Waverly

WAVERLY -- The Beatrice track and field teams traveled to the Waverly Invite on Friday.

The girls team finished fourth out of 12 teams after scoring a total of 69 points. Waverly won the girls meet with 113 points, Norris was second with 90 poits and Elkhorn North was third with 77 points.

Morgan Mahoney had another good day for the Lady O. She finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.52 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.19.

Avery Barnard also earned two medals on the day. She finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.97 while finishing third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.41.

Addie Hatcliff finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:43.77 while Mak Hatcliff finished seventh in the same race with a time of 5:50.49.

In the field events, Jaelynne Kosmos finished second in the long jump with a jump of 16-01 while Riley Schwisow finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 32-10.5.

Rylee Krzycki-Pangborn finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 105-01 and Makayla Hornbeak finished eighth in the high jump with a jump of 4-08.