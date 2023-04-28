CRETE -- The Beatrice boys and girls track and field teams traveled to the Crete Invite on Thursday.

The Lady O finished with 67 points, which put them in fourth place behind Norris (169), Waverly (114) and Adams Central (82).

The Beatrice boys finished with 31 points, which was good enough for fifth place behind Waverly (193), Norris (149), Crete (56) and Adams Central (42).

For the Beatrice girls, Avery Barnard won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.84. Riley Schwisow won the 100-mter hurdles with a time of 16.49. Jaelynne Kosmos finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 35-05.

Anna Gleason finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.38. Brookelyn Frazier finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 32-10.

Morgan Maschmann finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 9-06 while Makenna Blum finished fourth in the pole vault by clearing the same height. Jordyn Kleveland finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-00.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Schwisow, Anna Gleason, Brooke Gleason and Barnard finished first with a time of 50.60.

The Beatrice girls 3,200-relay team of Josie Frerichs, Addison Perrett, Kendall Hein and Addison Hatcliff finished second with a time of 10:27.11.

For the Beatrice boys, Byron Ostdiek finished second in the shot put with a throw of 45-03 and finished second in the discus with a throw of 145-06. Takeo Glynn finished third in the shot put with a throw of 45-00.50.

Evan Coon finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 12-00 while Shelton Crawford finished sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 10-06. Taylor Schaaf finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.84.

The Beatrice track and field teams will wrap up their regular season when they host the Traiblazer Conference Meet on Saturday at the House of Orange. Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events starting at 1 p.m.

The Norris girls won the team championship at the Crete Invite on Thursday. Top three finishes for the Norris girls includes Taylor Bredthauer finishing first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.56 and Rosie Hadley finishing third in the same event with a time of 13.03.

Bredthauer also won the long jump with a jump of 19-02.50 and finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.34. Jordyn Williams finished third in the long jump with a jump of 16-01 and third in the triple jump with a jump of 34-07.50.

Kendall Zavala finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:16.21. Tanna Petsche finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:36.24.

Ellie Thomas finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.16 and finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.87.

Atlee Wallman finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.34. Grayson Piening finished third in the 300-hurdles with a time of 53.11.

Sage Burbach won the shot put with a throw of 45-00.50 and first in the discus with a throw of 122-01.

Gracie Kircher finished third in the shot put with a throw of 37-07.50 and second in the discus with a throw of 122-01.

The Norris girls 400-relay team of Alivia Hausmann, Rosie Hadley, Kalli Grummert and Gracie Kircher finished second with a time of 50.99.

The Lady Titan 1,600-relay team of Thomas, Piening, Delaney Leyden and Bredthauer finished third with a time of 4:11.22.

For the runner-up Norris boys, Riley Boonstra won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:21.88 while Sam Talero finished second in the same event with a time of 4:36.93.

Spencer Brightman won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:06.06. Eli Van Brocklin won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:31.74.

Trenton Jones finished third in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.11. Motega Clancy finished third in the 300-hurdles with a time of 43.78.

Eli Holt won the shot put with a throw of 51-00.50 and won the discus with a throw of 149-05. Caden Hosack finished third in the discus with a throw of 142-03.

Holen Brooks finished second in the high jump with a jump of 6-02. Blake Macklin finished second in the long jump with a jump of 20-06. Micah Langston finished third in the triple jump with a jump of 39-00.

The Norris boys 1,600-relay team of Black Macklin, Dakota Klein, Luke Findley and Riley Boonstra finished second with a time of 3:33.20.

The Norris 3,200-relay team of Cole Bare, Jude Reynolds, Nicholas Boon and Christian Townsend finished second with a time of 8:59.39.