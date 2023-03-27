The Beatrice boys and girls track teams competed in their first outdoor track meet of the season at the Fairbury Invite on Saturday.

The Beatrice girls finished with 85 team points, which was good enough for runner-up behind Elkhorn North’s 115 points.

The Beatrice boys finished with 58 points, which was good enough for third behind Elkhorn North (125) and Lincoln Lutheran (73).

“The team competed well on the track and in the field events for our first outdoor contest of the year,” said head coach Karen Schlueter. “Numerous career and season personal records were recorded.”

The Lady O was led by Avery Barnard, who finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.6 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.26. She finished third in the long jump with a jump of 16-6.5.

Riley Schwisow finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles. Josie Frerichs finished fourth in the 800-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.

Emma Erikson won the discus with a throw of 115-06. Makenna Blum finished second in the pole vault while Jaelynne Kosmos finished second in the triple jump. Addie Hatcliff finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run.

The Lady O also got a first place finish from their 400-meter relay team of Riley Schwisow, Anna Gleason, Morgan Maschmann and Avery Barnard. The team finished with a time of 52.03.

For the Beatrice boys, Byron Ostdiek finished second in both the discus and shot put. Taylor Schaaf finished third in the 100-meter dash and third in 200-meter dash. Josiah Quinones finished third in the 800-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

Treyson Russell finished third in the long jump and sixth in the 200-meter dash. Evan Coon finished fourth in the pole vault and Merrick Johnson finished sixth in the discus.

The 3,200-meter relay team of Quinones, Lucas Frazier, Dawson Loomis and Tatum Thavenet finished third while the 400-relay team of Russell, Johnson, Dawson Smith and Schaaf finished fifth.

The Beatrice boys and girls track teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Norris Invite.

The Fairbury girls finished with 60 points, which was good enough for fourth place.

Mikya Lierman finished first in the pole vault for the Lady Jeffs with a vault of 10-00. Micah Friesen finished fourth in the 400-meter dash while Hannah Robertson finished sixth in the same event. Sam Starr finished second in the 800-meter run while Friesen finished third in the 800.

Lily Davis finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the pole vault. Emily Huss finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Allison Davis finished tied for third in the high jump

The Fairbury girls 1,600-relay team of Micah Friesen, Hannah Robertson, Allison Davis and Sam Starr finished third. The 3,200-relay team of Lily Davis, Lauren Wanamaker, Izzy Ohlde and Mikya Lierman finished third.

The Fairbury boys finished with 15 points. Devon Carel finished second in the 400-meter dash. The 400-relay team of James Olds, Jax Biehl, Ethan McCown and Nic Smith finished sixth. Jax Biehl finished fifth in the high jump.

The Fairbury boys 3,200-relay team of Landon Trimm, Jerik Johnson, Jayden James and Ashton McCown finished sixth. Nic Smith finished fifth in the triple jump while Jax Biehl finished sixth in the triple jump.