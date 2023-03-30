FIRTH -- The Beatrice boys and girls track teams competed on a windy day at the Norris Invite on Thursday.

The Beatrice girls finished with 69 team points, which was good enough for fifth place. The Beatrice boys had 30 points, which was good for ninth place.

For the Beatrice girls, Avery Barnard finished second in the 100-meter dash, third in the 200-meter dash and second in the long jump. Jaelynne Kosmos won the girls triple jump with a jump of 35-06.

Riley Schwisow finished fourth in the 100-hurdles. Josie Frerichs finished sixth in the 800-meter run. Addie Hatcliff finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run. Addison Perrett finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run.

Makenna Blum finished fourth in the pole vault while Morgan Maschmann finished seventh in the pole vault. Delanie Roeder finished fifth in the long jump.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Schwisow, Anna Gleason, Delanie Roeder and Avery Barnard finished third.

The 3,200-relay team of Josie Frerichs, Addie Hatcliff, Addison Perrett and Kendall Hein finished third.

For the Beatrice boys, Taylor Schaaf finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and seventh in the 200-meter dash. Josiah Quinones finished fifth in the 800-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.

Lucas Frazier finished seventh in the 3,200-meter run. Evan Coon finished sixth in the pole vault and fifth in the triple jump. Treyson Russell finished eighth in the long jump.

The Orangemen 400-relay team of Treyson Russell, Evan Coon, Dawson Smith and Taylor Schaaf finished sixth.

The Beatrice 3,200-relay team of Josiah Quinones, Tatum Thavenet, Dawson Loomis and Lucas Frazier finished sixth.

The Beatrice track teams will return to action on Thursday when they travel to the Waverly Invite.

The Norris girls won the team championship with a total of 145 points. That put them ahead of runner-up Northwest's 99.50 points and third place Seward's 89 points.

The Norris boys finished fourth in the team standings with a score of 80. They finished behind Elkhorn (125.50), Elkhorn North (111) and Northwest (90).

For the Norris girls, Taylor Bredthauer finished first in the long jump with a jump of 18-03.50. Bredthauer also finished second in the 200-meter dash.

Ellie Thomas won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.02 and also won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.56.

Anistyin Rice finished third in the high jump. Jordyn Williams finished fourth in the long jump and second in the triple jump.

Kendall Zavala won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:40.37 and finished second in the 800-meter run. Tanna Petsche won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:45.45.

Rosie Hadley finished fourth in the 400-meter dash. Atlee Wallman finished third in the 1,600-meter run. Alivia Hausmann finished seventh in the 100-meter dash.

Sage Burbach finished first in the shot put with a throw of 45-08 and finished second in the discus. Gracie Kircher finished second in the shot put and third in the discus. Eve Pavelka finished eighth in the shot put.

The Norris girls 1,600-relay team of Rosie Hadley, Delaney Leyden, Grayson Piening and Ellie Thomas finished third.

The Lady Titan 3,200-relay team of Delaney Leyden, Atlee Wallman, Kennedy Powell and Tanna Petsche finished second.

For the Norris boys, Cooper Cerny finished fifth in the 100-meter dash. Sam Talero finished third in the 800-meter run. Eli Van Brocklin finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

Riley Boonstra won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:44.61. Mason Carlson finished sixth in the same race. Blake Macklin finished sixth in the long jump

Luke Findley finished sixth in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash. Trent Jones finished fifth in the 110-hurdles. Motega Clancy finished fourth in the 300-hurdles.

Brooks Holen finished fourth in the high jump. Wyatt Wubbels finished fourth in the discus

Eli Holt finished first in the shot put with a throw of 53-05.50. He also finished sixth in the discus.

The Norris 1,600-relay team of Joshua Bornschlegl, Riley Boonstra, Luke Findley and Blake Macklin finished sixth.

The Titan 3,200-relay team of Eli Van Brocklin, Peyton McMurray, Mason Carlson and Grady Finley finished third.