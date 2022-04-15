BHS track teams compete at Syracuse Invite

SYRACUSE -- The Beatrice track teams traveled to the Syracuse Invite on Thursday and the girls finished third as a team while the boys finished sixth.

The Lady O finished with 78 team points.

Avery Barnard finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.85. Addison Perrett finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:13.07. Madeline Swanson finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.93.

Kendall Hein finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:04.54. Riley Schwisow finished second in the triple jump with a jump of 33-10.75. Jaelynne Kosmos finished fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 33-00.

Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished fourth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 51.59. Anna Gleason finished third in the high jump with a jump of 4-08. Morgan Maschmann finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 14-10.50.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Anna Gleason and Morgan Mahoney finished first with a time of 51.14.

The Lady O 3,200-relay team of Addie Hatcliff, Josie Frerichs, Chelsea Leners and Madeline Swanson finished first with a time of 10:21.95.

The Lady O 1,600-relay team of Morgan Mahoney, Madeline Swanson, Delanie Roeder and Taylin Bent finished third with a time of 4:24.72.

The Orangemen finished with 38 points.

Preston Witulski finished first in the pole vault for the Orangemen with a vault of 13-02 while Evan Coon finished third with a vault of 11-08 and Matthew Laflin finished fourth with a vault of 11-02. Witulski also won the long jump with a jump of 20-02.50.

Josiah Quinones finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.62 and sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:17.79. Brock Ostdiek finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 127-04.

The Beatrice boys 3,200-meter relay team of Josiah Quinones, Tatum Thavenet, Dawson Loomis, Bryan Price finished fourth with a time of 9:28.17.

Both the Norris boys and girls claimed team championships. The boys finished with 188.50 points, which put them way ahead of second place Nebraska City's 44 points.

Trevor Ozenbaugh finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.53 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.76. Zach Pittman finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.88.

Christian Flanders finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.77 and fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.43. McClain Meyer finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.63.

Tanner Cooper finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.02 and first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:46.18 Blake Maklin finished fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.04.

Austin Madsen finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.22. Sam Talero finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:05.76 and fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:59.90.

Noah Pomajzl finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:09l.46. Riley Boonstra finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:52.71 and first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:14.59. Eli VanBrocklin finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:59.06.

Tanner Languis finished second in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.80 and fourth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 42.95. Vince Colson finished fourth in the 110-hurdles with a time of 17.17. Trent Jones finished sixth in the 110-hurdles with a time of 17.87.

Dietrich Borchardt finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 40-06.75. Cooper Hausmann finished second in the high jump with a jump of 5-10. Coleman Savage finished sixth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-08. Dakota Klein finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 20-00.

Myles Hoehne finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 19-06.25. Carson Schindler finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 36-04.25. Wyatt Wubbels finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 128-11. Eli Holt finished first in the shot put with a throw of 48-00.50 while Lukas Witt finished sixth with a throw of 44-01.50.

The Norris boys 400-relay team of McClain Meyer, Trevor Ozenbaugh, Christian Flanders and Cooper Hausmann finished second with a time of 44.64.

The Norris boys 1,600-relay team of Jaxson Gates, Nate Bell, Noah Pomajzl and Zach Pittman finished first with a time of 3:33.87.

The Norris boys 3,200-relay team of Peyton McMurray, Cooper Bice, Nate Bell and Grady Finley finished first with a time of 9:00.36.

The Norris girls finished with 86 points, which narrowly put them ahead of Syracuse' s 85.50 points.

Ellie Thomas finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.70 and third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:49.51. Kendall Zavala finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:33.76 and second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.13.

Laci Havlat finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:16.83. Anna VanBrocklin finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:41.69. Rosie Hadley finished sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.74. Anistyn Rice finished first in the high jump with a jump of 4-10.

Chloe Bischoff finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 9-02. Jordyn Williams finished sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 31-10.25.

Maise Brown finished third in the discus with a throw of 109.06 while Kate Osterhaus finished fifth with a throw of 101.06 and Eve Pavelka finished sixth with a throw of 97-04. Sage Burbach finished first in the shot put with a throw of 43-04.75 while Gracie Kircher finished third with a throw of 39-05.

The Fairbury girls finished sixth as a team with 46 total points.

Hannah Robertson finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.37. Alissa York finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:28.85. Mariel Ramos finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:38.49.

Jami Mans finished fifth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 51.84 and fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-02. Allison Davis finished second in the high jump with a jump of 4-10. Cobie Cole finished sixth in the high jump with a jump of 4-06. Mikya Lierman finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 9-08.

The Fairbury girls 400-relay team of Allison Davis, Cobie Cole, Mikya Lierman and Malayne DeBoer finished fifth with a time of 58.24.

The Fairbury girls 1,600-relay team of Jami Mans, Hannah Robertson, Karly McCord and Regan Kapke finished sixth with a time of 4:42.90.

The Fairbury girls 3,200-relay team of Sam Starr, Mariel Ramos, Lily Davis and Alissa York finished third with a time of 10:57.32.

The Fairbury boys finished 10th as a team with 22.50 total points.

Ethan Starr finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.92. Devon Carel finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.46 and fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.60.

Alex Buxton finished third in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.80 and sixth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 44.22. Jax Biehl finished third in the high jump with a jump of 5-06.

The Fairbury boys 400-relay team of James Olds, Zane Girzzle, Noah Hyson and Alex Buxton finished fourth with a time of 47.23.

The Beatrice track and field teams will be in action again on Saturday, April 23 when they travel to the York Invite.

SYRACUSE INVITE RESULTS BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 188, Nebraska City 44, Superior 43, Crete 41, Louisville 40, Beatrice 38, Syracuse 37, Lincoln Christian 33, Auburn 32, Fairbury 22, Falls City 8. BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :11.53; 2. Oritz, Crete, :11.59; 3. Flanders, Norris, :11.77; 200--1. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :22.76; 2. Nelson, Nebraska City, :23.34; 3. Roth, Lincoln Christian, :23.37; 400--1. Cooper, Norris, :52.02; 2. Binder, Auburn. :52.41; 3. Heard, Louisville, :52.82; 800--1. Pittman, Norris, 2:03.88; 2. Heard, Louisville, 2:04.84; 3. Talero, Norris, 2:05.76; 1,600--1. Cooper, Norris, 4:46.18; 2. Houghton, Nebraska City, 4:50.47; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 4:52.71; 3,200--1. Boonstra, Norris, 10:14.59; 2. Houghton, Nebraska CIty, 10:29.72; 3. Opp, Lincoln Christian, 10:38.61; 110 hurdles--1. Miller, Superior, :15.51; 2. Languis, Norris, :16.62; 3. Buxton, Fairbury, :16.80; 300 hurdles--1. Miller, Superior, :41.49; 2. Klein, Louisville, :42.16; 3. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, :42.58; 400 relay--1. Crete (J. Kracl, I. Kracl, Willey, Ortiz), :44.16; 2. Norris, :44.64; 3. Syracuse, :46.59; 1,600 relay--Norris (Gates, Bell, Pomajzl, Pittman), 3:33.87; 2. Auburn, 3:44.12; 3. Louisville, 3:45.29; 3,200 relay--1. Norris (McMurray, Bice, Bell, Finley), 9:00.36; 2. Nebraska City, 9:00.36; 3. Lincoln Christian, 9:13.58. Shot put--1. Holt, Norris, 48-0½; 2. Nolte, Falls City, 47-11½; 3. Schnakenberg, Superior, 47-6½; discus--1. Schnakenberg, Superior, 149-11; 2. Roth, Lincoln Christian, 142-6; 3. Bessler, Crete, 140-2; high jump--1. Liscomb, Syracuse, 5-10; 2. Hausmann, Norris, 5-10; 3. Biehl, Fairbury, 5-6; pole vault--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-8; 2. Jacobs, Norris, 12-2; 3. Coon, Beatrice, 11-8; long jump--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-8; 2. Jacobs, Norris, 12-2; 3. Coon, Beatrice, 11-8; long jump--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 20-2½; 2. Binder, Auburn, 20-2¼; 3. Willey, Crete, 20-2¼; triple jump--1. Borchardt, Norris, 40-6¾; 2. Cannon, Syracuse, 37-8¼; 3. Biesterfeld, Louisville, 37-0¾. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 86, Syracuse 86, Beatrice 78, Superior 64, Lincoln Christian 57, Fairbury 46, Auburn 35, Crete 27, Louisville 23, Falls City 22, Nebraska City 3. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.85; 2. Gardner, Superior, :13.09; 3. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian; 200--1. Gardner, Superior, :26.52; 3. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, :26.53; 3. Stanley, Syracuse, :27.25; 400--1. Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, 1:01.46; 2. Fosmer, Louisville, 1:02.83; 3. Meyer, Syracuse, 1:04.15; 800--1. Thomas, Norris, 2:24.70; 2. Zavala, Norris, 2:27.13; 3. Swanson, Beatrice, 2:27.93; 1,600--1. Zavala, Norris, 5:33.76; 3. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 5:34.21; 3. Thomas, Norris, 5:49.51; 3,200--1. Perrett, Beatrice, 13:13.07; 2. Havlat, Norris, 13:16.83; 3. York, Fairbury, 13:28.85; 100 hurdles--1. Grant, Auburn, :16.08; 2. Maly, Crete, :16.94; Mans, Fairbury, :17.02; 300 hurdles--1. Grant, Auburn, :49.33; 2. Stanley, Syracuse, :49.48; 3. Maly, Crete, :51.01; 400 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Gleason, Mahoney), :51.14; 2. Syracuse, :52.54; 3. Superior, :53.98; 1,600 relay--1. Syracuse (Sisco, Ka. Stanley, Meyer, Ke. Stanley), 4:20.72; 2. Lincoln Christian, 4:24.25; 3. Beatrice, 4:24.72; 3,200 relay--1. Beatrice (Hatcliff, Frerichs, Leners, Swanson), 10:21.95; 2. Syracuse, 10:39.54; 3. Fairbury, 10:57.32. Shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 43-4¾; 2. Vollertsen, Syracuse, 42-1; 3. Kircher, Norris, 39-5; discus--1. Meyer, Superior, 142-4; 2. Vollertsen, 109-11; 3. Brown, Norris, 109-6; pole vault--1. Stanley, Syracuse, 10-2; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 9-8; 3. Bischoff, Norris, 9-2; long jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 17-6¼; 2. Stanley, Syracuse, 16-4¾; 3. Henning, Crete, 15-6½; triple jump--1. Gardner, Superior, 35-3¼; 2. Schwisow, Beatrice, 33-10¾; 3. Jones, Falls City, 33-8½.

