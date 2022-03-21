BHS track teams open season at Doane Invite

CRETE -- The Beatrice track and field teams got their seasons started on Saturday at the Doane Indoor Invitational.

The Beatrice girls finished fourth out of 12 teams while the boys finished seventh out of 13 teams.

The Lady O finished with 53 points, which put them behind Bennington's 102, Elkhorn North's 90 and Norris' 70.

A school record was set at the meet. Madeline Swanson, a transfer from Diller-Odell High School, won the pole vault with a vault of 11-0. That mark is a new Beatrice school record. The previous record was 10-7 set by Shelby Walton in 2009.

The Lady O had two other individual champions. Avery Barnard finished first in the long jump with a jump of 16-02.5 while Riley Schwisow finished first i the triple jump with a jump of 33-07.

Morgan Mahoney finished second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.03 while Barnard finished sixth in the same event with a time of 8.23.

Josie Frerichs finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:57.73 and Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.53.

Jaelynne Kosmos finished fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 32-8.5. Makenna Blum finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-0.

The girls 3,200-relay tea of Swanson, Frerichs, Chelsea Leners and Addie Perrett finished fourth with a time of 10:38.62.

The Beatrice boys finished the meet with 29 team points.

The Orangemen were led by Preston Witulski, who finished first in the long jump with a jump of 21-07 and third in the pole vault with a vault of 12-0. Matt Laflin finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 12-06.

Brock Ostdiek rounded out the scoring for Beatrice. His discus throw of 125-04 was good enough for sixth place.

The Norris boys got a first place finish from Cooper Cerny in the 200-meter dash and first place finish in the high jump; a second place finish from Trevor Ozenbaugh in the 60-meter dash; a fifth place finish from Dakota Klein in the 60-meter dash; a fourth place finish from Blake Macklin in the 200-meter dash and a fifth place finish from Dakota Klein in the long jump.

Other top six finishes for the Norris boys include a fifth place finish from Tanner Languis in the 60-hurdles; a sixth place finish from Austin Madsen in the 400-meter dash; a first place finish from Tanner Cooper in the 800-meter run; A fifth place finish from Sam Talero in the 800-meter run; A sixth place finish from Brooks Holen in the high jump; A first place finish from Mitchell Jacobs in the pole vault and a second place finish from Deitrich Borchardt in the triple jump.

The Norris boys 1,600-meter team finished second, the 3,200-meter team finished sixth while the 3,200-relay team finished second.

The Norris girls got a second place finish from Ellie Thomas in the 800-meter run; a first place finish from Kendall Zavala in the 1,600-meter run; a fifth place finish in the high jump; a first place finish from Sage Burbach in the shot put and a sixth place finish from Gracie Kircher in the shot put.

Other top six finishes fro the Lady Titans include a first place finish from Taylor Bredthauser in the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash; a fourth place finish from Calley Behrends in the pole vault; a second place finish from Jordyn Williams in the triple jump; A foruth place finish from Kate Osterhaus in the discus and a fifth place finish from Gracie Kircher in the discus.

The Beatrice track and field teams will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Fairbury Invite.

BHS soccer teams go on the road

The Beatrice boys and girls soccer teams traveled to separate tournaments over the weeekend.

The Orangemen traveled to the Schuyler Invite and lost their first match to Schuyler 4-1 before falling to Omaha Roncalli 2-1 in their second match.

The Lady O traveled to the Plattsmouth Invitational over the weekend. They lost their first match 10-0 to Papillion-LaVista, but picked up a 3-1 over Schuyler in their second match.

The Beatrice boys (0-3) will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Ralston.

The Lady O (1-2) traveled to Norris on Monday night. They will host Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on Saturday.

