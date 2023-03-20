CRETE -- The Beatrice boys and girls track teams opened their season at the Doane University Indoor Meet Saturday in Crete.

The Beatrice girls finished with 28 total points, which was good for sixth place out of 11 teams. The boys finished with 22 points, which was good for eighth place.

The team had 17 personal best records set and head coach Karen Schlueter said it was a good start to the season.

Makenna Blum led the way for the Beatrice girls with a first place finish in the pole vault with a jump of 9-0. Jordyn Kleveland finished fourth in the pole vault.

Avery Barnard finished fourth in the 60-meter dash and fifth in the long jump while Jaelynne Kosmos fiished third in the triple jump. Josie Frerichs finished sixth in the 900-meter run.

On the boys side, Josiah Quinones finished third in the 400-meter dash and third in the 800-meter run.

Taylor Schaaf finished third in the 60-meter dash and Evan Coon finished fourth in the pole vault.

Both varsity track teams will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the Fairbury Invite.

Orangemen, Lady O soccer open season

The Beatrice boys and girls soccer teams were both on the road for their season openers.

The boys team suffered a 3-1 loss to Platteview on Friday. Platteview lead 2--0 at half time and both teams scored one goal in the second half.

The Lady O traveled to Plattsmouth on Saturday. The two teams battled to a 0-0 tie after regulation, but Plattsmouth was able to win a 3-2 shootout for the win.

The boys soccer team will be in action again on Tuesday when they host Ralston at the House of Orange. They will then host York on Thursday. The girls team will also host York on Thursday.